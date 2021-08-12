Britney Spears' Dad Jamie FINALLY Agrees To Step Down As Conservator!!

Britney Spears can finally live her life without her dad at the helm!

On Thursday, Jamie Spears filed new legal docs to officially step down as conservator of the pop star’s estate after 13 long years! This comes just days after a judge denied her request to have him immediately removed. So inneresting! While his exit has been long awaited by Brit and her fans, the controversial poppa had some biting words about his removal.

According to TMZ, Jamie’s lawyers will be documenting in papers:

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate… and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

It seems he’s truly out of touch if he thinks this wouldn’t be in his daughter’s best interests, considering she’s expressed just that in her court testimony and through her lawyer.

Still, Jamie is fighting to maintain he’s a good father who loves his money-making offspring:

“Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests.”

He also takes the credit for saving Britney’s life in 2008 when she was “in crisis, desperately in need of help.” And added:

“Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress. Mr. Spears came to his daughter’s rescue to protect her.”

The docs state he never forced her to do anything, including performing against her will.

All this goes to show how truly delusional he must be, and the poppa did little to tame talk on how dysfunctional the fam truly is. Also painting ex-wife Lynne in a negative light, Jamie referenced the hitmaker’s 2019 stay at a mental health facility and how Brit refused to see her mom.

No reaction straight from the 39-year-old momma of two on Instagram or elsewhere, though her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, did share a statement on her behalf. He told the outlet:

“We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately.”

As we previously reported, the singer and her attorney have chosen certified public accountant Jason Rubin to step in for Jamie.

Stay tuned for more updates, y’all! But definitely sound off with all your reactions (below)!

