Whoa! Britney Spears' Lawyer Just Abruptly Dropped Her As A Client -- Here's Why!

Britney Spears‘ lawyer is moving on!

Mathew Rosengart will forever be remembered as the attorney who helped free the Toxic singer from her 13-year-long conservatorship back in 2021, but now, he has dropped her as a client! The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night, and then later confirmed by People hours after that. And the reasoning is definitely notable!

Per THR, with no active litigation involving Spears on his docket at this point, and no sign that future litigation will pop up imminently, Rosengart has decided to move on. That outlet reports the famed celebrity attorney has chosen to shift his time over to other clients who more actively need his counsel and expertise on their cases. And that’s left Britney cast off to the side!

Speaking to People about his decision to move on, Rosengart put as much of a positive a spin on his now-former relationship with Spears as he possibly could:

“I was honored to work with and protect Britney, who is and will always be an icon, and most specifically, to have helped restore the fundamental rights and civil liberties that were stripped from her, which was always our focus.”

Well, that’s nice! Of course, his time as Spears’ lawyer didn’t end well. As Perezcious readers may recall, the Louisiana-born pop star and her now-former attorney went after her dad, Jamie Spears, this past year regarding all of her legal fees following the end of her conservatorship. Britney and Rosengart were hoping for a big-time payday to cover legal expenses and take a financial chunk out of her 71-year-old father following the unimaginable ordeal the singer went through in the years-long conservatorship.

But back in late April, Britney and Rosengart lost — and BADLY! They received not one single cent from Jamie in that final conservatorship-related battle. TMZ sources at the time even claimed the Baby One More Time singer was “furious” with the massive loss after supposedly feeling like she had a great case.

And now it would seem to be time for Rosengart to move on. Oh, and Britney is moving on, too — to reconcile with her sons and try to start fresh with them! What do U make of this move, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your reactions on this drama down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]