Britney Spears Reconciled With Her Sons -- And Has Been On Good Terms With Them For MONTHS!! All The Deets!

Finally, Britney Spears‘ estrangement from her sons Jayden James, 17, and Sean Preston, 18, is OVER!

According to DailyMail.com on Monday, the pop star has reconciled with her teenage sons. And in fact, they’ve been secretly reconnecting for months! An insider told the outlet that the threesome’s relationship is “fully back on track.” Yay!!

As Perezcious readers know, the mother and her sons were previously publicly on the outs – and things were so tense that the teens didn’t even attend their momma’s 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari! Things then got SUPER messy as Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline tried putting her on blast for bad parenting by releasing an old video of her arguing with the kids. She ultimately just looked like a typical parent, but a family rift had never been clearer.

A month later, Jayden broke his silence on the estrangement and explained why he cut contact with the pop star in an ITV News interview. While he needed space from the 42-year-old and wanted her to work on her mental health, he had hopes they’d one day reconcile. But then the teenagers moved to Hawaii with their father (amid legal drama between their parents) last summer, making a future reconciliation feel extremely difficult — if not impossible!

But thankfully, after all this time, Brit and her boys were finally able to start rebuilding their relationship! Phew!! Opening up about the current dynamic, a source close to the family shared:

“Britney has been speaking to, and working on, her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden for months now.”

The source continued:

“The boys have so much love for their mother, as she does for them. Things are fully back on track and they are looking forward to the future together.”

Great!

A second insider credited Brit’s brother Bryan for helping make this reunion happen, noting:

“Bryan was instrumental in facilitating their reunion. He cares so much for Britney and about his nephews. She wanted to keep this quiet because she didn’t want it to jeopardize their chances of reconciliation, but she’s actually been back to being their mom again since February.”

And it’s not just that they’re speaking again, but that they’ve been able to hash things out in person, too! The confidant explained:

“She has gone to Hawaii to see them and they have come to her house to spend time with her.”

Amazing! With so much to unpack and process before starting anew, that time in person is so important — and it’s probably good they kept it quiet at first! They didn’t need the opinions of the world complicating an already challenging situation! But the good news is the reconciliation seems to be going strong so far. The Circus singer actually hinted that she’d made up with her sons earlier this month when she posted a photo of her brother on vacation. At the time, she captioned it:

“I sent it to my kids and I think that they got jealous because they said ‘that’s a filter… that’s not real.'”

So glad to hear they really are on good terms again! We hope this fresh start goes much smoother than in the past! They all deserve it! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

