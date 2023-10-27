Britney Spears Is Ready To Settle With Jamie Over Conservatorship -- But There’s A BIG Problem!

Britney Spears‘ lawyer is attempting to reopen settlement talks with Jamie Spears‘ team, but it’s not going to be easy!

According to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to TMZ on Friday, Mathew Rosengart recently sent an email to Jamie’s lawyer. Along with spewing tons of allegations against their client, he tried to open the door for settlement negotiations once again. Back in 2022, it was reported that the pop icon was willing to settle with her controversial father for just $7 million — not bad after everything he allegedly put her through. But, of course, nothing became of those reports.

Now, with Jamie reportedly suffering serious health issues, Mathew thought it was a good time for Jamie to have a come to Jesus moment and pay up for his sins by acknowledging the alleged mistreatment and paying an unspecified amount to end the legal battle for good. Unfortunately, Papa Spears’ lawyer ain’t having it!

Related: Sam Asghari LOVED What Britney Spears Wrote About Him In Her Book!

The insiders revealed this email wasn’t received well, mostly because the 71-year-old’s team believes Rosengart waited too long, especially when it comes to some of his allegations. Plus, they just seem salty AF over all the threats and allegations that have been hurled at them through this dispute! Oof!

One of the claims noted in the email, per the sources, was the accusation Jamie authorized the illegal surveillance of the Circus singer, such as by monitoring her phone, during her 13-year conservatorship. But there’s a problem! Mathew never filed a lawsuit about these claims at the time, and the statute of limitations ran out more than a year ago. Sooo he he won’t be able to fight this in court. Jeez. Why would he let this lapse?!

Regardless of the legal technicality, Jamie’s lawyer reportedly responded to the email, telling Rosengart he was completely wrong about the claim anyway. But it doesn’t even really matter if he can’t bring this in front of a judge and jury. Damn.

There’s also the matter of attorney’s fees. The patriarch has been demanding his 41-year-old daughter pay certain attorney fees related to the conservatorship, but Rosengart has always refused the request. Innerestingly, Jamie’s been willing to let this slide, but on one condition. According to the confidants, a year ago, his lawyer reportedly offered a deal: they’d withdraw their attorney’s fee claim if Mathew withdrew his claims against Jamie. Obviously, the latter said no! Because of this and the other threats, it’s making it more challenging to settle.

So, what happens next??

The case is now set for trial in May, and Jamie’s team supposedly has some explosive evidence that would not be favorable to The Woman in Me author. Considering some of Rosengart’s biggest claims will NEVER go to court because of the statute of limitations running out — and the judge approving some expenditures he’s contesting — it’s going to be a seriously steep uphill battle for Brit, unfortunately. No wonder they’re trying to get a settlement finalized ASAP!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Tony Oudot/WENN/Michael Wright]