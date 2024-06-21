Another Justin Timberlake Dig?! Britney Spears Posts & Quickly Deletes REALLY Curious Breakup Reference!

Britney Spears totally knows what she’s doing!! Right??

The 42-year-old pop star is no stranger to posting videos of herself dancing. If you go on her Instagram page right now, there are about nine million of them to look through. Ha! But up until a few hours ago, there were nine million and one — and the video that’s now missing is the one making us do a double take!

Late Thursday night, Brit shared a clip of herself dancing in a hotel room in Las Vegas. Same ol’, same ol’, right? WRONG! The clip itself was not unusual. It showed the Toxic singer dancing in a low-cut cheetah print bathing suit. She had sexy knee-high black boots on, too, as well as a black string bikini top aiding for more coverage. And she was smiling and swaying and having all kinds of fun! See screenshots of her now-deleted dance (below):

But the caption is the real story!! In it, the Baby One More Time crooner made light of her hair, which sat high and messy on her head. To do so, she referenced Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz‘s iconic scene in the 1998 film There’s Something About Mary:

“I have no idea what’s going on with the hair but obviously the ‘something about Mary’ hair is a hit … I haven’t danced in a really long time so I was just playing around in my cheetah Sa bathing suit !!! A little movement and the left field piano! oh well … It was either make that or another grilled cheese !!!”

You know, THIS scene (below):

Record scratch!

Wait a minute… There’s Something About Mary? Cameron Diaz?! This isn’t an innocent nostalgic reference at all! It’s a dig at Brit’s ex Justin Timberlake!! As y’all no doubt know, JT started dating Cameron way back in 2003 — just a few months after he and Spears split! Eventually, the boy band singer and the actress split up in 2007 after rumors surfaced claiming Justin had cheated on her with Playboy Bunny Zoe Gregory. The *NSYNC crooner then turned around and started dating Jessica Biel not long after that.

But are we to sit here and believe that Britney just so happened to post a reference to Cameron Diaz and it’s not another subtle dig at Justin after his DWI arrest earlier this week?! No way. The Louisiana native has been the queen of subtle digs this week already, and it feels like Brit TOTALLY knew what she was doing with this one! (And maybe that’s why she deleted the post so quickly, too!)

Thoughts, y’all?? Is Brit subtly slamming her long-ago ex by referencing another one of his exes — his rebound girl from right after her relationship with JT ended, no less?? Or is this just a HUGE coincidence?! Hmmm…! Share your takes (below)!

