BRIT LOSES! Britney Spears Getting NOTHING From Dad! And She's Furious!

We’re no lawyers, but we advise Britney Spears should file a writ of howdafa. As in howdafa did that just happen?!

As long as we’ve been covering the legal battle between Brit and her father Jamie Spears, it’s been so clear she was winning! In 2021 she was freed from the conservatorship, and it seemed like everything was on her side: the court of public opinion and the actual court! In 2022 she was ready to settle with poppa for the low, low price of $7 million. Those talks fell through, but we heard a few months back settlement talks were happening once again. What we didn’t expect? For the golden number everyone agreed on to be…

ZERO!

Nada! That’s right, according to a shocking TMZ report on Friday, Britney is getting nothing at all out of the deal! In fact, rather than getting paid off from all the money her dad made off of her, she’s having to pay his legal bills! That’s a considerable amount after multiple years in court — $2 million! On top of the estimated $4 mil she’s paid her own lawyer, she’s way in the red on this one!

Speaking of her ace attorney, Mathew Rosengart? Well, the outlet’s sources say the former federal prosecutor assured her she had a strong case! So what the heck happened? That’s what Brit wants to know! TMZ‘s sources say she’s “furious”! Yeah, we bet!

As previously mentioned, we’re no lawyers. All we know is what we’ve read about the case, in which Jamie and his legal team have consistently said everything was above board, every expenditure he made as her conservator was approved by a judge, so he didn’t owe her anything. We’d understand if the story were daddy and daughter decided to bring the case to court, and the judge ruled on his side. But Rosengart settling for zilch? After working so long and getting paid so much? That’s a new one on us…

What do YOU think is going on, Perezcious readers??

