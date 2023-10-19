Britney Spears Admits She Lied! She DIDN'T Lose Her Virginity To Justin Timberlake, It Was...

We are LOVING how frank and honest Britney Spears gets in her new memoir — even when it means admitting to being dishonest before!

The Toxic singer long ago claimed she’d lost her virginity to boyfriend Justin Timberlake. It was a claim some have tagged as dubious from the start, but it was what she said. She told W magazine in 2003, the year after they broke up, that she’d only slept with “one person my whole life”:

“It was two years into my relationship with Justin. And I thought he was The One. But I was wrong. I didn’t think he was gonna go on Barbara Walters and sell me out.”

She’s referring to when JT was on 20/20 in 2002 and Barbara asked if Britney had “kept her promise to wait until marriage.” His response? Saying “sure” and busting out laughing.

It may have upset Brit, but the thing is, she was lying!

According to a source spilling to UsWeekly on Thursday, in The Woman In Me, Britney admits she lost her virginity to a completely different guy! And it was apparently before she was even famous! The insider says she talks in her book about the guy she “lost [her] virginity to” — the best friend of her big brother Bryan Spears! She doesn’t name him, but the guy was a senior in high school, 17 years old, and she was a freshman! Wow!

This seems to match up perfectly with what Lynne Spears said in her book in 2008, that Britney started having sex at 14 years old. Momma wrote in Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World that Brit lost her virginity at 14 to an 18-year-old high school football player. Damn. Now THAT is selling her out! But it also seems to be the truth? Or much closer than the “saving herself” PR crap!

What do YOU think of Britney’s confession? We can’t wait to read more!

