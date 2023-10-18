Britney Spears Told Friend She Thought Justin Timberlake Cheated With A Member Of THIS Girl Group!

More and more is coming out from Britney Spears‘ memoir — and more and more we’re learning what Justin Timberlake had to be “concerned” about.

First there was, of course, the shocking pregnancy reveal. Then the latest — she gave voice to the longstanding rumors of cheating!

Their post-breakup songs have long led fans to believe there was cheating on her end. In fact, the rumor is Britney cheated with backup dancer Wade Robson and apologized in Everytime — and JT got revenge post-breakup by actually doing what’s depicted in the Cry Me A River video! His rebound is speculated to be his own backup dancer Jenna Dewan. Yeah. Wow.

But supposedly Justin cheated, too!

Britney writes in The Woman In Me, we learned Wednesday, that he stepped out with another celeb. However, that woman is not named — Brit says she doesn’t want to expose her because she has a family now. The thing is, though… she may have been exposed years ago!

Related: Was The Pregnancy Why Cry Me A River Sent Britney ‘Over The Edge’?!

Brit’s makeup artist during that time, Julianne Kaye, spilled on a 2021 episode of the We Need To Talk About Britney podcast that the Toxic singer suspected her man cheated on her with another singer!

“She was… I think she thought he was having something with one of the All Saints.”

A member of the British girl group All Saints?? Oooh…

In fact, we have it narrowed down even further thanks to photos taken at the time! And by the time we mean 2000 — the same year as Brit’s abortion for those keeping score.

Paparazzi captured images of JT and Nicole Appleton in London one night, apparently heading to his hotel room! And by all accounts they were being way too sneaky about it, ducking in the back seat of a car once they saw the cameras. Doesn’t sound like an innocent outing, does it? They were snapped walking all the way from the Mayfair Club to the St. Martins Lane hotel where he was staying. Headlines at the time even speculated about what was going on — although he was dating Britney when it went down!

No wonder she had her suspicions! And quite frankly it’s not like anyone can attest Justin isn’t the cheating type. The man was caught red-handed 20 years later doing it again! And this time he was married with kids!

So what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was Nicole the celeb Britney was thinking of? She does have two kids these days, one with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, one with current hubby Stephen Haines. That certainly would count as having a family. Hmm…

[Image via WENN/Nat Bocking.]