Britney Spears' Mother Lynne ‘Very Concerned’ For Daughter's Health After Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears’ shocking testimony in court about her controversial conservatorship on Wednesday has many people worried for the pop sensation — first and foremost her mother, Lynne Spears.

According to Us Weekly, attorney Gladstone Jones said that the 66-year-old is a “very concerned mother” following her daughter’s request to a judge to terminate the legal arrangement. Jones, who was present at the hearing, reportedly pushed the judge to listen to Britney’s plea to hire her own private attorney and change her care plan.

The lawyer said during the proceedings, per Vulture:

“I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears. One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn’t feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard.”

Jones also reportedly asked for Britney’s team to create a new health plan before leaving the court, saying:

“Today is the day while the world watches while we listen to Ms. Spears … that we put in place a plan. That is her mother’s request. That we not leave the court without having a plan.”

In case you didn’t know, Lynne and her ex Jamie Spears, who currently acts as the singer’s conservator, have been feuding over finances related to Britney’s conservatorship for years. The Mississippi native actually filed to be part of the hitmaker’s financial decisions in July 2020. But almost a year later, Lynne filed new legal documentation to fight a fee of nearly $890,000 that the legal representation for her ex-husband demanded. According to DailyMail.com, the author argued how the “services were not performed in good faith for the benefit of her daughter.”

Jamie bashed the claims, accusing his former wife of having “zero involvement in her daughter’s conservatorship until very recently,” and it only “threatened to tarnish [Jamie’s] reputation as a loving, caring father.” Even worse, the father said Lynne has “exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit by publishing a book,” referring to her 2008 memoir titled Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World, which was released the same year the conservatorship first started.

Yeesh, he’s one to talk about her pain and trauma considering what we’ve just heard…

In her testimony, Britney confessed to feeling “enslaved” under her abusive situation and even compared her father to a sex trafficker. She described feeling “sick of being taken advantage of” by Jamie and how the conservatorship holds “too much control” over her. Then, the Toxic hitmaker demanded the judge to end it. And while Brit never mentioned her mom by name, the performer also said she wants to “sue” her fam if she’s able to stop the legal order. You can read the entire heartbreaking statement HERE.

