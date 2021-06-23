Mariah Carey, Halsey, Rose McGowan & More React To Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing!

After years of silence, Britney Spears has personally addressed her 13-year-old conservatorship in front of a Los Angeles judge.

As we previously reported, the 39-year-old pop sensation appeared in a virtual court hearing to share her side on the legal arrangement — which has given her father Jamie Spears control over multiple aspects of her life, including her finances. And she didn’t hold back, speaking out on the decades-long abuse the singer suffered at the hands of her family. Britney specifically said in a statement:

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay, and I’m happy. I’m traumatized. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I cry every day … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

Related: Britney Spears Has Been Fighting To End Her Conservatorship For HOW LONG?!

Even more so, she claimed that she wasn’t allowed to have her IUD removed, had been put on strong drugs like lithium, and has been robbed of her life. Spears then asked the judge to terminate the conservatorship without further evaluation. You can read the full details HERE.

Wow…

Her revelations immediately elicited some strong reactions on social media, with many expressing their anger and sadness over how long Britney has silently suffered. Celebs specifically shared their feelings on the matter, with Mariah Carey simply writing:

“We love you Britney!!! Stay strong”

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Halsey shared at first:

“Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

And then they added:

“Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney”

Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

Related: Britney Spears Reveals Whether She’ll Perform Again!



Rose McGowan came to Brit’s side, commenting:

“Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney”

Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/qyV9oNnLQt — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

The Charmed actress then posted a video and vocalized her disgust for the situation:

A win for one woman is a win for all. A win for one human is a win for all. Let Freedom Ring! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Rgn1NFpiIX — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

Take a look at some more responses (below):

How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 23, 2021

Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy. ❤️#FreeBritney https://t.co/GHQVHoSuMP — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) June 23, 2021

free. britney. immediately. — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) June 23, 2021

We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears ❤️ — TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) June 23, 2021

Fans have also hopped on Twitter to share how horrified they’re about the admissions made in court on Wednesday — plus to voice their support for Britney. Read some of them (below):

i dont know how anyone can listen to what Britney Spears is saying in this hearing and not see her as someone who is fully capable of being in control of their own life. What they have done to her is beyond reprehensible. #FreeBritney — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 23, 2021

britney needs out of this abusive conservatorship and that toxic family. no person or institution should have control over an individual's reproductive rights #FreeBritney — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) June 23, 2021

every new detail in Britney Spears’ testimony is more horrifying than the last. this is clearly a woman who wants to/ can take care of herself but has been forcibly denied that right because of power, greed & misogyny. ???? FREE BRITNEYYYY — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) June 23, 2021

The fact she’s scared to get off the call with the judge because she knows there will be repercussions for her finally speaking up is chilling — not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) June 23, 2021

#FreeBritney was NEVER a conspiracy theory. The facts are so much more worse than we thought and it completely breaks my heart reading and hearing the things that Britney had to say. She is such a strong woman. — ً (@godneysjs) June 23, 2021

This Britney shit breaks my heart for many reasons but if a rich famous white woman has to go through all this shit to get off a conservatorship just imagine everyone else without even a fourth of the resources — Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King ???? (@WrittenByHanna) June 23, 2021

What shocked you most about Britney Spears’ hearing today? What were some of your reactions? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, WENN/Avalon, Britney Spears/Instagram]