Mariah Carey, Halsey, Rose McGowan & More React To Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing!

After years of silence, Britney Spears has personally addressed her 13-year-old conservatorship in front of a Los Angeles judge.

As we previously reported, the 39-year-old pop sensation appeared in a virtual court hearing to share her side on the legal arrangement — which has given her father Jamie Spears control over multiple aspects of her life, including her finances. And she didn’t hold back, speaking out on the decades-long abuse the singer suffered at the hands of her family. Britney specifically said in a statement:

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay, and I’m happy. I’m traumatized. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I cry every day … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

Even more so, she claimed that she wasn’t allowed to have her IUD removed, had been put on strong drugs like lithium, and has been robbed of her life. Spears then asked the judge to terminate the conservatorship without further evaluation. You can read the full details HERE.

Wow…

Her revelations immediately elicited some strong reactions on social media, with many expressing their anger and sadness over how long Britney has silently suffered. Celebs specifically shared their feelings on the matter, with Mariah Carey simply writing:

“We love you Britney!!! Stay strong”

Halsey shared at first:

“Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

And then they added:

“Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney”

Rose McGowan came to Brit’s side, commenting:

“Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney”

The Charmed actress then posted a video and vocalized her disgust for the situation:

 

Take a look at some more responses (below):

Fans have also hopped on Twitter to share how horrified they’re about the admissions made in court on Wednesday — plus to voice their support for Britney. Read some of them (below):

What shocked you most about Britney Spears’ hearing today? What were some of your reactions? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, WENN/Avalon, Britney Spears/Instagram]

Jun 23, 2021 16:37pm PDT

