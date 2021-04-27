Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Says Lynne 'Exploited' Daughter In New Legal Battle Over His Pricey Attorney Fees!

Momma’s not backing down!

Just last week, Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears filed court documents against Jamie Spears’ seemly exploitative request that the pop star pay HIM thousands in legal fees that directly went against his daughter’s wishes in the first place. As we reported, it was so refreshing to see someone finally stick up for the 39-year-old amid this never-ending fight over the conservatorship and its leadership.

But now it looks like the divorcées could be in for a tumultuous legal battle of their own! New documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday reveal that Jamie has fired back at his ex’s claims against his fee requests — and he’s going for the jugular!

Related: Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Flattered’ By All The Concern Over Her Life

For starters, the 68-year-old rejected his ex-wife’s notion that he doesn’t have their daughter’s best interest in mind, suggesting Lynne doesn’t have a right to participate in Britney’s conservatorship conversations because she’s been MIA until now! The files stated:

“[Lynne] has not been involved in their daughter’s conservatorship until very recently, and she is now raising objections to fees related to matters that she has no knowledge of.”

Because of her decision to finally stand up for oldest daughter, the controversial pops insisted the mother is causing more harm than good:

“[She is] causing undue delay and expense in the administration of the Conservatorship, and ironically, stirring up more unnecessary media attention.”

It’s not like the matriarch is touting their attorney all over the press in an ill-advised “national media tour,” which is literally the “last thing [Britney] wishes, desires, or derives any benefit from,” as her momma wrote in her own previous legal filings. Sure, with a movement as big as #FreeBritney, every new bit of information — like the singer’s very own parents fighting over what’s right for her — is going to cause a bit of a media frenzy, but there’s no evidence to prove Lynne is profiting off this attention. We certainly can’t say the same about Mr. Spears…

However, Jamie would like to remind loyal fans and the judge presiding over the case that the creative has profited off the singer-songwriter in years past. Denying his own track record, the dad urged:

“[Lynne] is the one who exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit by publishing a book.”

Among Lynne’s catalogue includes a memoir released in 2008 about her family titled Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World. It just so happened to be released the same year the conservatorship first began. So, we have to admit, Jamie’s not totally wrong here. Publishing a book about your mega famous daughter does suggest a certain level of clout chasing — but the momma of three wouldn’t be the first to pen an emotional and raw memoir of her changed life following fame. Many celeb parents have taken those same deals! And since ’08, she hasn’t written another exposing book, either.

But there’s more…

Jamie continued to slam his ex-wife’s counsel for supposedly giving information about her objections to his attorney fees to Sam Lutfi’s attorney. In 2019, before Brit was granted a restraining order against her ex-manager, Lutfi had allegedly begun an effort to pit the parents against each other, making claims he could have Lynne replaced as the head of the performer’s conservatorship instead of Jamie! Not liking this supposed reconnection, Jamie believed that the sharing of this new legal information was a move orchestrated by Lynne for her own personal gain, declaring:

“Whether it was an intentional act or a careless error, this again evidences that Lynne Spears is not acting in the best interests of the Conservatee.”

Related: Britney Looks SO HAPPY Dancing With BF Sam Asghari At His BFF’s Wedding!

With the continued burst of media attention on the case, the father doubled down on his commitment to act in the Oops!… I Did It Again vocalist’s best interests, insisting the higher than usual fees were to defend the client from a tarnished reputation at the hands of the #FreeBritney movement:

“Specious allegations that have threatened to tarnish his reputation as a loving, caring father who has nothing to hide, has been loyal and fiercely loving toward his daughter, sought to protect her, and manage her finances so that she can live her life the way she wants.”

The judge presiding over Brit’s conservatorship is expected to rule on the attorney fees on Tuesday. With “confidence” the court understands his “steadfast and careful management [of the conservatorship] for over a decade,” Jamie certainly seems to be going into the announcement expecting a good outcome on his behalf.

Whoa… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do any of Jamie’s claims have merit or is this filing just an attempt to skirt some of the negative attention onto his ex-wife amid this fight for control over Britney’s finances? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Lynne Spears/Instagram & WENN/L.Dixon]