Britney Spears Speaks On Her Conservatorship: Wants Out, Wants To Get Engaged & Have A Baby, & More -- DETAILS!

Britney Spears addressed a Los Angeles court via video conference on Wednesday regarding her longstanding conservatorship, breaking silence on the stronghold her father Jamie Spears has had on her career and finances since 2008.

In case you need a brief recap… things on the #FreeBritney front really started to pick up speed in 2019 when Jamie voluntarily stepped down as conservator due to health issues, and licensed care manager Jodi Montgomery took over as temporary conservator of Brit’s personal care.

In August of 2020 Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham III, requested Jamie be removed as conservator of the singer’s estate and requested a judge enlist Bessemer Trust, a wealth and investment management firm, to oversee it. Back in November of 2020, the judge declined to remove Jamie as conservator of the estate but DID appoint Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator. Flash forward to December 2020, where Ingham said the Circus hitmaker would not perform again as long as her father remained in control of her money.

The Framing Britney Spears doc debuted in February of 2021 and sparked international interest. Soon after, Brit’s attorney requested that Jodi permanently replace Jamie as conservator. From there, Ingham informed the judge that she’d like to speak to the court directly… And here we are today!

In today’s hearing, her same lawyer opened up to the court by saying:

“This is a special status hearing that was set at the request of my client. As I understand it, the only item on the agenda apart from whatever questions the court would like to ask is the opportunity for my client to address the court. The ground rules here I believe are very simple. It’s an open-ended hearing. My client is free to discuss any aspect of the conservatorship that she wishes and is welcome to say whatever she likes for the record. I would like to state I have not in any way attempted to control filter or edit anything she has to say today.”

Brit jumped in then, and she did not mince her words!

“I have a lot to say, so bear with me.”

Relaying she absolutely wants out of the conservatorship since she can provide for herself, she explained there should be no further medical evaluation. We’re talking nothing should be keeping her from ending it ASAP. Also unsurprisingly, she’d like to sue her family for abuse over the the decade-long and apparently abusive ordeal!

The star detailed how she’s been forced to attend multiple meetings a week, whether she’s sick or not, implying the people in charge (whom she is forced to pay) are not looking out for her well-being. Instead, she wishes to keep therapy limited to once a week, which she believes is needed. Essentially, she claimed her conservator has withheld her own money and domestic vacations if she doesn’t abide by the terms of her therapy.

Spears added how she feels like she has no privacy due to the conservatorship and constant paparazzi — all the more reason for this legal battle to end with her being free. All of this has led her to be fearful of people, not even being able to trust them. Saying how she’s “depressed” and cries every day, Britney made it clear she just wants her life back. She revealed:

“After I’ve told the whole world I’m okay, it’s a lie. I’m not happy and I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day. … It’s my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back.”

Sadly, she says, even Jodi has become strict with her, not too unlike her conservator, though she noted they have different dynamics.

As if those weren’t reasons enough to want out, the momma of two expressed she wants to “get married, have a baby,” but her conservator has complete control by not allowing her to even take her IUD (intrauterine device) out. We can only imagine she’s referring to boyfriend Sam Asghari…

You probably guessed that the conservator has total say over decisions like that, including whether she can get married or not.

The 39-year-old’s partner was not present for the hearing, which she attended via Zoom, but he did show his support for the pop princess by donning a “Free Britney” shirt. Sam posted his look to Instagram Story today, making it very clear where he stands on this whole thing:

Britney made it very clear she wants to be in control of her own life, her money, and just being able to drive with Sam in his car! She also noted she feels she absolutely does not deserve the “abusive” treatment by those in charge of her conservatorship. Oh, and want to hear what else we learned? She wasn’t even able to choose her own attorney over this whole mess!!

Later referencing her 2019 hearing, Spears felt she wasn’t heard at all, and that’s why it was so important for her to be able to speak out today. While the judge thanked her for having the courage to speak out, they also asked if her lawyer wanted to file a petition to end the conservatorship officially. According to Ingham, there are confidentiality issues, but would do so if Britney requests. Per reports, this hearing has successfully laid the groundwork for Britney to begin an action plan to end her conservatorship.

