Britney Spears Had NO IDEA Ex Adnan Ghalib Was Married When She Became His 'Mistress'

Britney Spears didn’t know she was the other woman??

Way back in 2007, the Gimme More singer found herself in an “incredibly hot” relationship with photographer Adnan Ghalib. This was during her divorce from Kevin Federline, so it makes sense she’d be looking for a rebound guy. But it sounds like as she was trying to break free from her own marriage, she became the “mistress” in someone else’s.

In new details from her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, out next week, the Toxic singer claims she had “no clue” the paparazzo was in a marriage at the time of their relationship.

A source told Us Weekly on Thursday that she writes while she was in the midst of a separation, she felt “depressed” when her young sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, spent a lot of time with her dad. She “longed for attention” — leading her to a “lustful relationship” with the photog, which the insider said she had “a lot of fun” in. But it seems she’s implying she never would have done it if she’d known she was a “mistress”! Is that really what she’s saying??

Anyway, the two eventually called it quits in 2008 — the same year her father, Jamie Spears, filed to place her in a conservatorship. We guess we’ll find out why when the book drops?

