Britney Spears Breaks Down Why She Shaved Head & Was 'Acting Out' Ahead Of Conservatorship

Britney Spears is addressing one of the most difficult moments of her life.

In a preview of her book The Woman In Me released by People on Tuesday, the singer recalled what led up to her shaving her head in 2007. At the time, she was going through a messy divorce from Kevin Federline and was under constant scrutiny from the press. It all made for the perfect media storm, she wrote:

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up, I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

Understandable. These were some of the few things she could control in her hectic life. But, as we all saw, that was soon to change, too.

In 2008, Britney was placed into a 13-year conservatorship run by her controversial father Jamie Spears. That’s when she was forced to go back to her usual hairstyle and shape up her attitude, as she noted:

“But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

As we all know, she’s pretty pissed about all this, acknowledging:

“If they’d let me live my life, I know I would’ve followed my heart and come out of this the right way and worked it out. Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself. … I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick… Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues. No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me.”

You can still tell how upset she is about this — and for good reason. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via Ellen Show/YouTube]