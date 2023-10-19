Britney Spears Won’t Do TV Interviews For Memoir -- Is THIS Old Interview Why?!

If you’re expecting Britney Spears to do the traditional press tour to promote her new book, well, keep dreaming.

According to TMZ, the Everytime singer is opting out of the usual televised promos for her tell-all The Woman in Me, which drops next week. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this either. Even though TV interviews typically help bring in big sales, the 41-year-old is passing on the opportunity… because of past experiences?

In a new passage from the memoir obtained by the New York Times, Britney shares that she felt “exploited” by her infamous interview with Diane Sawyer following her 2002 breakup from Justin Timberlake. You remember the one, right? Where she bawled her eyes out after being blamed for the split? Yeah.

She wrote in her book:

“I felt like I had been exploited. Set up in front of the whole world.”

She also wrote that it was her manager and father, Jamie Spears, who pressured her into doing the interview before she was ready.

Britney famously ripped said interview in a December 2021 Instagram post, criticizing the “You’re in the wrong” approach, revealing in the since-deleted upload:

“My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television.”

LOLz at calling veteran newswoman Diane Sawyer “that woman”! Classic. You can look back on the controversial interview (below):

So we guess she’s going to stick to her guns and skip the interviews. This comes a month after reports surfaced that the Lucky singer was offered big money by multiple TV networks, streamers, and even Oprah Winfrey to do an interview — but turned it all down.

Wow, that interview must have seriously been such a traumatizing time for Brit. We totally respect her decision to skip! She can let the book speak for itself — we know we’ll still be checking it out regardless! What about YOU, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments!

