Britney Spears Says She Is LOVING Pregnancy Sex With Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears is really enjoying her pregnancy so far — like A LOT!

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old pop sensation, who revealed she is expecting her third child earlier this week, opened up on Instagram about how she has been finding the joy in “the little things” ever since her conservatorship came to an end last year. And one of those things she has been enjoying the most? She revealed it is getting frisky in between the sheets with her fiancé Sam Asghari now that they are expecting their first little one together! Britney wrote:

“It’s the little things in finding myself that I’ve honestly missed for the last 14 years !!! It’s time for me to indulge into thinking … books … makeup … classic movies … great conversation … and the best sex ever !!! Sex is great when you’re pregnant”

Related: Justin Timberlake Did Not React Well To Being Asked About Britney Spears’ Pregnancy!

Elsewhere in her lengthy post, the Crossroads actress got real about her fears about having another child more than a decade after welcoming her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. Britney admitted she is “so scared to make a mistake” years later, especially with how the media “destroyed” her when she first became a momma:

“My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24. I thought about it last night … I was a baby raising 2 babies with 17 cars outside my house !!! I didn’t know how to play the game … I didn’t even know how to dress or fix my hair !!! I was clueless and I wasn’t the brightest bulb on the tree either !!! The media has always been EXTREMELY rude to me … so I woke up this morning saying to myself ‘do I need to do a podcast during this pregnancy instead of just therapy ???’ And I mean it !!!”

Looking back on how she grew up, she noted in the post how she took care of her kids in comparison to her mom Lynne Spears, saying:

“My mom and I always butted heads … she was a mindful mother which that’s all there is in LA … If anyone was sick … she would talk on the phone with a doctor for 40 minutes before using her own brain. … I always got judged and was told I was going the wrong thing … Yet when i was 8 years old and had no lie a 104.3 fever I was in my brother’s bunk bed and wasn’t moving well … My mom came in there only 1 time and I knocked the fever myself !!!”

The pop star even recalled a moment when she had to nurse Jayden back to health when he came down with a fever, sharing:

“Jayden had an extremely high fever one time. My heart went into my stomach because he had never been this hot before !!! His little eyes were so lazy … do you think I called a doctor ??? He was 9 and I picked him up like a baby and brought him all the way upstairs to my room and put his little body in the tub … lukewarm … not too cold … not too hot … he was still hot so I got a cold compress and put on his head and gave him a fever reducer. I took him out of the tub and he had chills !!! ‘Chills … Mamma I’m too cold…’ I put a heating pad at his feet and kept a wet compress on his head … I let him lay there for 20 minutes and then I repeated it … his fever went down for the second time I bathed him !!! I tried to put crackers or anything in his system but he didn’t want it … so I slept with him that night and when he woke up … he was eating pancakes like nothing happened”

But ultimately, Britney joked that she doesn’t want to be “an angry pregnant person eating donuts” every single morning. LOLz! She then added:

“I thought about it … It’s going to be ok !!! Just be me and stop trying so hard !!!”

Exactly, gurl! Don’t worry about all of these things and just enjoy your pregnancy as much as possible! You can ch-ch-check out her entire post (below):

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]