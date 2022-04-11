Britney Spears Reveals She Is PREGNANT -- Read Her Announcement!

OMG!

Britney Spears is pregnant!! The pop star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she found out while on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and her belly’s already growing so much she thinks she could be having twins!

Alongside a photo of a pink coffee cup and flowers, the Toxic vocalist revealed:

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’”

Brit thought otherwise and ended up getting a pregnancy test, she continued:

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it ”

LOLz!! The 40-year-old is already mom to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, so we totally get why she would be overwhelmed with the thought of having twins!

Seeing as big changes are coming, the Crossroads star has decided to stay out of the spotlight for a bit to avoid the additional media attention and protect her mental health, she explained:

“… I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret ”

Such a shame that she had to struggle with that alone in the past. It must be such a relief for her to see more women discussing the challenges of pregnancy these days and to (finally!) have an incredible support system around her as she embarks on her dream of welcoming another child!

The performer already has a plan to help this pregnancy go as smoothly as possible, she concluded:

“This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

So exciting!!

