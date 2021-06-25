How Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Made Her Feel 'Empowered' To Finally Speak Out Against Conservatorship

Sam Asghari is forever in Britney Spears’ corner!

As we previously reported, the 39-year-old completely rocked the world in a virtual court session on Wednesday addressing her 13-year conservatorship — which has given Jamie Spears total control over her life. In the testimony, Britney made several bombshell claims that included how she wasn’t allowed to remove her IUD and was forced to take drugs like lithium. Just some truly disturbing accusations. The successful singer then declared her desire once and or all to completely terminate the legal arrangement.

Related: Meghan McCain Thinks The FBI Needs To RESCUE Britney Spears Right NOW!

And while she wished more than anything to end the ordeal, it turns out the superstar was super anxious about addressing the situation in front of the judge. A source told People on Thursday:

“Britney was very nervous about speaking in front of the judge. She was also very grateful that she was allowed. This is her life and she wants big changes.”

We can only imagine how nerve-wracking it must have been — especially when she’s literally having to fight for her life and freedom.

However, she also felt incredibly “empowered” to tell her truth — all thanks to her boyfriend. A source revealed to E! News on Thursday that the 27-year-old personal trainer has become Britney’s “rock” — and encouraged her to speak up for herself, saying:

“Britney feels like the weight of the last decade or so is slowly but surely lifting off of her shoulders. She feels empowered beyond words, and a large part of that is Sam, who empowers her in every way and has been her rock throughout this entire ordeal since she decided to speak up. She is eternally thankful to have him in her corner.”

We love to see someone on her side! Another insider close to Asghari told the publication how he was “very proud of Britney” after watching her struggle for so long:

“He has seen her on her darkest days and has been there for her and has tried to help raise her spirits. He has known what the family has done to Britney for years and wishes he could do something to help her. It’s heartbreaking for him to see her upset every day. Sam tries his best to be there and comfort her as much as possible.”

Seems like she maybe should lock that down! Say, with some wedding bells?

Well, while the couple would love to get hitched soon, there are still certain “restrictions in their relationship” due to the conservatorship, per the source:

“They are both fed up. Marriage is definitely something they have talked about, and Sam would marry Britney immediately if they were allowed. They are truly in love, and Sam will always be there for her. They do have plans for the future, but the first step is getting Britney out of the conservatorship.”

Nothing but the best for Britney! As of right now, her legal team has yet to make a formal motion to end the legal order, but we expect it to happen sometime soon after her passionate speech in court. In the meantime, we are glad to hear how much love and support she has from Sam.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon]