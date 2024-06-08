Britney Spears' Son Jayden Joins Instagram -- To Show Off His Music Producer Skills!

Does music run in the family or what?!

Earlier this week Britney Spears‘ son Jayden Federline quietly joined Instagram! In his first post, he reintroduced himself to the world in some new pics. So crazy — he’s practically all grown up!

But the big news here? He’s into music just like his parents!

The 17-year-old has apparently being working on his music producer game. He posted an all-too-brief clip showing off a bunch of process moments — all leading up to his latest creation. And it’s really impressive! He’s got a lot of potential, no question!

Aw!!! Amazing! Obviously his famous momma is a music legend, but it seems Jayden takes after his poppa! Kevin Federline has been producing music for years! Seems like the Apple Logic Pro doesn’t fall too far from the tree, huh?

What do YOU think of Jayden’s beats??

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]