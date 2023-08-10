How Britney Spears Is Feeling About Her Sons Move To Hawaii With K-Fed

Britney Spears had a tough time with her boys’ move to Hawaii.

In case you missed it, Jayden and Sean Federline officially relocated to the island with their father Kevin Federline, stepmom Victoria Prince, and their other siblings last week. TMZ reported that they were heading to Hawaii on August 1, where the family will first move into a rental home and stay there until they find a more permanent place. Despite moving thousands of miles away, her sons did not take a moment to stop by and see Britney beforehand. Yeah, Sean and Jayden never said goodbye to their momma, whom they haven’t seen in more than a year.

And this understandably hurt the 41-year-old pop sensation a lot. A source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that Britney’s been feeling “sad and disappointed” about the big move. Heartbreaking to hear. Despite feeling down about it, she’s also attempting to remain hopeful about their situation. The insider noted that Britney feels that the trio can “rekindle their relationship, get closer, learn from the past, and collectively work towards a brighter and healthier future someday.”

It’s not easy to have your kids far away from you, especially when they’ve been estranged for so long. Hopefully, they can mend the fences soon. In the meantime, though, she seems to be working on her relationship with another family member: Jamie Lynn Spears. The two unexpectedly reconnected with each other despite having a very public feud last year. But how does she really feel about the situation? Well, the ET source said her feelings are “on and off” about it, explaining:

“There have been several instances where Britney has felt the trust has been broken, almost to the point of completely destroying their relationship forever, but she does still have some love for her sister.”

As for dad Jamie Spears? It should come as no surprise to anyone that the insider stated she still “wants absolutely nothing to do with” him. Who can blame her after what she’s allegedly gone through during her 13-year conservatorship. The source added:

“He has done things that she finds unforgivable and she prefers to not have a relationship with him. She feels like he has only taken advantage of her and it is undeniably unhealthy to have him in her life.”

Good on her for setting some boundaries when it comes to her relationship (or more so lack thereof) with Jamie! If Britney lets Jamie Lynn and her momma Lynne Spears back in her life for good, here’s hoping they’ll respect those limits she has in place too.

