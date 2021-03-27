Britney Spears’ Songwriter Explains Why She Was NEVER 'A Train Wreck Or A Mess' -- EVER!

Songwriter Claude Kelly opened up about what it was like to work with Britney Spears at the height of her conservatorship, calling the pop sensation nothing but a professional.

The music hitmaker wrote on Spears’ album Circus in 2008, which was released after her public mental health breakdown. Speaking with David Yontef on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, Kelly said the collaboration happened after he shared the title track with Spears, who loved it and wanted to record it. The Grammy nominee then said he only experienced someone who was extremely focused in the studio.

“She’s very professional. There’s the media side of what they say about her. And then there’s the studio. I’m sure that’s how she is. And she’s dancing and stuff too. And preparing for tour. She’s just, she almost works like a dancer. So it’s like where do I gotta be. What’s my cue. I know the whole, I have it memorized. And she works like that.”

Related: Jessica Simpson Refuses To Watch Framing Britney Spears For A Good Reason

The producer continued:

“She’s not a train wreck or a mess. Like people want her to be in the studio. And actually, most of the best people are not like that in the studio. It’s a pretty professional clean, get-it-done environment. Plus studio time is expensive. So no one wants to be there for no reason. So right. Get in and get out.”

We expect nothing less from an icon! Relive the staple Britney banger (below):

The track also came just after the performer’s father, Jamie Spears, took control of her career and personal life through a controversial conservatorship. However, Kelly claimed that her dad wasn’t involved during the recording at all.

“It was no different than any other artists, honestly. I mean, Britney Spears was already a mega mega star — we were like five albums in. And so there was going to be bodyguards and security, no matter what. And that’s how she traveled. We’re in LA. So you’re not going to get anything but a guarded pop star at that point, whether she had a bad last album or a bad couple of years anyway.”

Furthermore, Kelly insisted the singer is “not a prisoner” in the court-ordered conservatorship when Yontef brought up The New York Times’ documentary Framing Britney Spears.

“I mean, I don’t really have a lot to say about it because me and Britney are not friends like that. And I had have a good working relationship with them and the team, but I don’t know enough to comment on it more than just my experience with her was professional. And as a human being with empathy, I think we all feel bad for anyone that’s not in a good place or it’s not able to do what they want to do, but that’s kind of the extent of what I can say.”

He then added:

“Nope. She’s not a prisoner.”

We have a feeling a lot of #FreeBritney stans would disagree with you, sir! Kelly’s recent interview is definitely a different tune from his conversation with The Sun back in February, where the music icon claimed Britney was “being handled like a toddler who has no rights” in her current arrangement.

Take a listen to the full conversation (below):

In case you don’t know, the Spears recently asked a judge to permanently end her father’s control over her million-dollar fortune and personal life. The Crossroads actress’s attorney filed for Jodi Montgomery to officially replace Jamie as the permanent conservator. Again, all we can ask for is what’s best for Britney.

What do U think about Claude’s thoughts on Britney not being “a prisoner”? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Britney Spears/YouTube]