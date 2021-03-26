Jessica Simpson Refuses To Watch Framing Britney Spears For A Very Good Reason

Jessica Simpson has not seen the New York Times documentary on fellow pop star Britney Spears, and judging by her comments here, it doesn’t sound like the 40-year-old ever will.

It’s no shade to Britney, though.

Rather, Simpson feels like she doesn’t need to see Framing Britney Spears because she lived through her own challenges in her music career and wants to avoid the possible triggering effect of watching Spears’ struggle. Understandable!

The former Newlyweds star said as much to Tamron Hall on Friday morning in a virtual interview on The Tamron Hall Show.

When the journalist and host questioned the singer about the Spears doc — after all, both pop stars have had similar high-profile careers after mutual beginnings on the Mickey Mouse Club — the business mogul hesitated. Jessica stated:

“It’s one of those things that if I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it’s like one of those like triggers. You know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I lived it.”

Heck, in her memoir Open Book, Simpson didn’t hold back in sharing some disturbing stories from her time in the spotlight. As we’ve been seeing with Britney — and other stars, as well — fame ain’t always what it’s cracked up to be.

To Hall on Friday, Eric Johnson‘s wife clarified her views with more context as well, adding:

“I know Britney and I know what she went through and it’s so hard, because it’s so many people’s opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being because inside we’re really just, we are normal, you know? We might have a big platform but, you can only take stuff for so long, you can only, you know, allow people in and attacking you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up.”

Interesting…

You can watch that clip (below):

There are a lot of pressures and ulterior motives in the music industry — especially facing young, vulnerable women like Simpson and Spears as they dove headfirst into their careers as children.

So it’s at least expected that Jessica doesn’t want to put herself through those memories again by watching her peer’s journey. We can’t even imagine!

BTW, here’s one more preview clip you should watch from Tamron’s talk with the Texan centering on her sobriety during the pandemic:

Fan speculation on Twitter hit a fever pitch Thursday afternoon after that clip was released, and the reaction wasn’t so good, as you can see (below):

“I’ve seen bits of this interview several times today. I’m sorry, but, she sounds like she’s been drinking. The more I saw it the more I was sure. She is not sober for this interview.” “This is horrible if it’s taped why air it this is sooo bad I’m embarrassed for her and her family” “This was sad & rough to watch…after 30 minutes I changed the channel.” “She sounds like she’s either drunk or on some heavy-duty meds… whatever it is, she does not sound sober.” “So sad. I saw her on GMA the other day she sounded normal. She seems kind of sad and out of it here.”

Ooof.

Whatever is or isn’t going on, we’re definitely thinking of Jessica (and Britney!) as they both discuss and relive these serious, heavy issues.

Sending lots of love…

