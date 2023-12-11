Britney Spears Speaks VERY Candidly About Sam Asghari Marriage And Admits It's 'So Weird Being Single'

Britney Spears is thinking back to her failed marriage to Sam Asghari, and being VERY open and honest about how it led her to where she is today.

The Toxic singer took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon with a powerful new missive about marriage, life, and faith. In it, she re-evaluated the nature of her current single life. And she also offered up some candid thoughts about her predictable routine and being “bored” with her schedule.

The Louisiana-born pop superstar began by writing how it’s “weird” to be single now, and admitted there was both “good and bad” regarding that:

“It’s so weird being single … I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I’m definitely changing all that … I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???”

She then admitted that she often gets caught in a routine that can be hard to break now that she’s living alone and only for herself:

“I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day … l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine … I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!!! I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes.”

Well then! She’s nothing if not honest.

Then, the Baby One More Time crooner’s commentary took a left turn… to Catholic school?! Speaking about her mom Lynne Spears and linking her abruptly different comment to the picture she posted on IG along with the long-winded speech, Brit added:

“My mom always use to visit the sisters at St. Mary’s Catholic School … She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies … I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there … It’s weird because I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room … When I take a picture of it the illusion is that it’s connected to the trees outside … It’s pretty beautiful when the sun hits at the right spot … The pictures look like diamonds glistening everywhere … Every time I go out there I think of the sisters at the church I used to go to … l’m honestly not even sure why I’m writing this nonsense !!!??”

OK then! That last line is just honest AF. LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check out the pic for yourself (below):

Anyways, what do U make of Britney’s reactions to her failed marriage and her new single life, y’all??

Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Sam Asghari/Instagram/WENN]