Britney Spears Might Be Heading Home For Christmas With The Family? Her Mom Lynne Says...

Britney Spears might spend the holidays back home in Louisiana?!

On Thursday, the 42-year-old’s mom Lynne Spears was spotted at LAX — making this the second time she’s flown into El Lay to see her daughter in just two weeks. A HUGE step up from how estranged they were before! Things really seemed to take a turn for the better at Brit Brit’s birthday party, as Perezcious readers know, when the 68-year-old reportedly apologized and reconciled with her. But will the pop star’s next step be an even bigger one?

It was previously dished by sources that the Oops… I Did It Again singer was planning on taking a weeklong trip down to her hometown Kentwood in order to spend some quality time with her fam — and now her momma seems pretty hopeful she’ll be heading home for Christmas to fulfill that!

Related: Britney Posts Throwback Pics With Dad After Amputation News!

As reported by TMZ, a photog caught up with Lynne in the airport, and when asked if things were going well, she said yes. And when the reporter asked if there was a chance Britney could go back home for the holidays, she replied:

“All things are always possible.”

Ooh! It would definitely be a big moment for the Spears family if the Everytime singer came home for Christmas. Especially her estranged dad Jamie, who recently had to get his leg amputated due to an infection.

Another interesting thing to note about this interview was how Momma Spears seemed to LOVE her daughter’s manager Cade Hudson — but when asked if she missed Sam Asghari, she said “not really”. Oof!

Do U think Britney will be jingling all the way home for the holidaze, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram/WENN]