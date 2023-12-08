Britney Spears Will NEVER Reconcile With Dad Jamie 'Dead Or Alive': SOURCE

So about Britney Spears patching up her relationship with her father? Yeah, that may not be as imminent as some might have hoped. Or, you know, possibly ever!

The Princess of Pop has been mending her relationship with her family members, it’s true. As we’ve been covering, Brit Brit has been working on fixing things with her mom Lynne, as well as her siblings Bryan and Jamie Lynn. But that train might not ever make it to Jamie Spears…

Some have wondered if her poppa was next, especially after she posted some throwback pics to Instagram right after news got out he had to have a leg amputation to save his life. Could it be possible she’s ready to forgive her father? Even after the conservatorship?

Insiders spilling to DailyMail.com are saying NO WAY! On Friday, a source told the outlet the 42-year-old will “never” forgive her 71-year-old poppa — “dead or alive”! They maintained:

“There is no chance, ever, that Britney will reconcile with her dad. He hurt her in ways not imaginable and, regardless of what happens to his health, she will never forgive the man, dead or alive.”

Damn.

Adding on, the insider noted those pics she posted were all about her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James — and Jamie’s appearance was just incidental:

“The only reason that Britney included this photo is that she loved the picture with her son. It had nothing to do with her dad, or his health issues.”

OK, but then why not crop him out? Or just choose photos where he doesn’t appear, surely there must be enough of those. She posted several others after all. Hmm.

Certainly any reconciliation wouldn’t mean anything is changing on the legal front. And as far as the upcoming case focused on her conservatorship scheduled for May? It’s still on:

“The legal case against Jamie is forging ahead as planned.”

After all the alleged abuse Britney detailed in her memoir, The Woman In Me, it makes sense she wouldn’t want anything to do with her father anymore. Then again, she originally claimed her mom was the one who let it all play out, and she spent her birthday repairing her relationship with the 68-year-old after she apologized. So who’s to say? We’ll just have to wait and see how that weeklong trip down to Kentwood goes…

