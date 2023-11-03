Britney Spears WILL Discuss Sam Asghari Marriage Problems In 2nd Memoir -- But There's A BIG Catch!

If you thought the hubbub around Britney Spears‘ first memoir was intense, wait until round two!

OK, so there’s no official sequel scheduled yet for The Woman In Me. No release date, no planned media blitz, nothing just over the horizon. But it’s coming!! We’re hearing Brit has a lot more to say, and she’s about ready to get started! And the follow-up is going to be just as much of a page-turner as the first! Only this time, Brit’s ex Sam Asghari will take center stage.

Related: Britney’s Childhood Home Is For Sale — With A Dig At Christina Aguilera On The Wall?!

Of course, the Toxic singer wrapped up the content of her first memoir before she and Sam officially split in August. So, there wasn’t time to get divorce deets into that already jaw-dropping book. But now there’s time to revisit the end of that relationship with memoir number two!

On Thursday, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the 41-year-old pop star is indeed planning to write all about what went wrong with Sam in a second memoir. But there’s a catch!! The insider claims the book is not going to be a hit piece on the 29-year-old actor. Instead, Britney is just going to tell the story, as she sees it — and explain where and why things took a turn:

“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam. She just wants [to write about] why the relationship broke down.”

Hmmm…

This catch about Britney “not looking to go after” her ex is interesting for a few reasons. For one, as Spears learned with her first book, controversy sells VERY well! The world wants to read about her life! And yet Perezcious readers may recall this Instagram post (below) from mid-August just days after Sam officially filed for divorce. Brit wrote then about how the breakup is “honestly nobody’s business” to discuss or comment on:

“As everyone knows, Hesam [Sam] and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

So to go from that very clear demand for privacy to wanting to write a tell-all book about the relationship and divorce is definitely a 180! Then again, Britney has made some bizarre criticisms of the media coverage of her memoir in recent weeks, anyways. So, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised at this internal struggle?

It’s also interesting because Brit GUSHED over Sam in the first memoir!! Again, she wrote all this stuff before the marriage ended, but at the time, she referred to the hunky actor as “a gift from God.” She also wrote this passage about their early days together:

“I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink. I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”

Yeah…

And then there’s Sam’s side! Last month, paparazzi cameras saw Sam in Beverly Hills, and they asked him about The Woman In Me. Nearly giddy about it, Sam gushed about Britney’s book:

“I already read it, and I’m very proud of her. She put a lot of work to it, and it was very hard. I’m definitely excited, and I’m very proud of her. I can’t wait to read it. I’ll be the first one in line to buy it.”

Is he going to be singing that same tune after a sequel comes out about him?!?!

Basically, the viral s**t storm will swirl back up again with book number two. And this time, it sounds like Sam is going to be at the center of it! Are U ready Perezcious readers?? Is HE?! And are U buying this source’s claim that Britney is “not looking to go after” Sam? Or is she winding up for a call-out?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

[Image via Sam Asghari/Instagram/WENN]