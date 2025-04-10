Brittany Cartwright's Plan To Make Sure Son Is In 'Good Hands' With Ex Jax Taylor After He Did 'So Much Damage' Amid Addiction Struggles

Brittany Cartwright is doing everything she possibly can to make sure that Jax Taylor is the best father to their son, Cruz.

In an interview with People on Thursday, The Valley star got candid about co-parenting with her estranged husband since they broke up last year. They had been having a rough go at it from the start, and it hasn’t improved! Not even after Jax became somewhat sober and came clean about his on-and-off battle with cocaine addiction for more than two decades. The Vanderpump Rules OG put Britt through the wringer over the years, making it hard for her to let go of the past and trust him.

She told the outlet Jax had treated her horribly toward the end of their marriage and she had “enough” of his “come downs” related to his struggles with addiction that she decided to leave. Brittany recalled of their breakup:

“It got so bad, and he was just so aggressive and horrible to me, yelling at me in front of our son [Cruz]. I had to take Cruz out of the house.”

From there, Brittany said that “he just spiraled out of control” and “there was no possible way that we were going to meet back in the middle again” — not when it came to their romantic relationship. She filed for divorce after Jax went to an inpatient mental health facility. However, the former couple is still having difficulties getting to a good place with their co-parenting.

Brittany has primary physical custody and wants Cruz’s dad in his life. The problem is, though? They don’t get along right now. The momma also wants the 3-year-old, who has been diagnosed with autism, to be in “good hands” with Jax after all the pain he has caused their family due to his addiction battle — and she has a plan to make sure he is:

“I’m going to put my foot down, and I’m going to make sure he’s doing what he needs to do: drug testing, everything. As much as me and Jax are not getting along, I want Cruz to grow up with his dad in his life. So if he can stay consistent, I think that’s very important in coparenting.”

Hopefully, Jax can stay on track for his and Cruz’s sake… Brittany isn’t too confident, though. He’s got an uphill battle ahead of him if he ever wants her to trust him again. She continued:

“He’s done so much damage, and me and Cruz weren’t enough for him to get help for a very long time. I want his dad to be in his life, but it’s just really hard when you can’t trust somebody. It’s going to take me a long time to regain trust in him, and that makes coparenting extremely hard. I can just hope and pray that one day he will completely knock this, because I’m not sure yet.”

Oof.

We’re wishing Brittany the best of luck with co-parenting. Let’s hope she and Jax can work things out for Cruz one day. It’s commendable that she’s trying so hard to make this work. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via E! News/Bravo/YouTube & Brittany Cartwright/Instagram]