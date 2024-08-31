Brittany Cartwright Breaks Her Silence -- Reveals What Motivated Her To File For Divorce From Jax Taylor!

Brittany Cartwright is finally addressing her divorce from Jax Taylor!

In case you missed it, the 35-year-old reality star filed to end their five-year marriage this week — months after announcing their separation. The news did not come as a shock to many fans. Over the years, we have watched all of their relationship problems play out on Vanderpump Rules and now The Valley. And from what we saw, between all the cheating, lying, and fighting, these two were not right for each other in the long run. They just needed to realize it for themselves, and Brittany finally did.

At this time, Jax has not addressed the divorce, but a source for The US Sun said he was “gutted” by her decision. As for Brittany? While the momma appears to be in great spirits during outings with her friends, she is still very emotional about the end of her marriage. During an episode of her When Reality Hits podcast on Friday, which she co-hosts with Jax, she got choked up while addressing the “elephant in the room.”

Unfortunately, Brittany cannot say too much about the divorce since the events leading up to it were heavily documented for the upcoming season of The Valley. TMZ reported Jax was even served the legal docs from his estranged wife while filming the show on Tuesday. So we will definitely get his reaction to the breakup soon! What Brittany will tell listeners, though, is that filming the second season has been very “difficult” for her:

“It’s been a big week. I, unfortunately, can’t speak on details because everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now. You will see how everything plays out once the show airs. But I will say this: this season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film. I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch.”

And no, she is not going through the pain of divorce to get more people watching their show. What is going on is very real. And she wants to make that clear to everyone who keeps saying this is a “publicity stunt”:

“I’m not saying this for anyone to feel badly because I know that this is the life I chose and I’m so fortunate in many ways. But I will always want to be real with y’all. Many have said online they think this has been a publicity stunt for the show, or to garner ratings and it’s the furthest thing from that.”

According to Britt, her “decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly” but necessary to get out of a “toxic relationship.” What’s more, the television personality noted their 3-year-old son Cruz pushed her to end things with Jax for good as he “deserves a happy” mom:

“My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point, where I’ve gained enough courage and strength to do what was best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth. It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever, and my motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy.”

So true. While she and Jax may not have everything figured out yet, like custody of their son, they at least have a plan for their podcast. She said:

“Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately.”

Going through a divorce is not easy, and Brittany is handling it with so much grace so far. We applaud her. Listen to the podcast episode (below):

[Image via Bravo/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]