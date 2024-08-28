Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jax Taylor 'Gutted' By Brittany Cartwright's Decision To Divorce Him -- And 'Leaning On' Friends! Teresa Giudice Dropped Daughter Milania Off At College & Promptly Made The Moment ALL About Herself! Brittany Cartwright Enjoys Night Out With The Valley Co-Star Hours After Filing For Divorce From Jax Taylor! Brittany Cartwright Source Says Divorce Was Necessary For Her To Break Free From 'Tumultuous Cycle' With Jax Taylor: 'A Lot That Has Transpired' In Recent Months Brittany Cartwright Posts Empowering (And HOT) Thirst Trap After Leaving Jax Taylor For Good! Brittany Cartwright Once Said EXACTLY What Would Make Her Divorce Jax Taylor! This Is So Telling! Ben Affleck’s Ridiculousness! Real Housewives Of GUILTY! Joe Jonas Misfires! Brittany’s Divorce! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Divorcing!!! RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Nearly Died After Being Misdiagnosed With Sinus Infection! This Is SO Terrifying! Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Breaks Silence On Witness Stand -- DENIES Stealing Clients' Money In Tense Standoff With Prosecutor! Brandi Glanville Says Bravo & Andy Cohen ‘Ruined’ Her Life After RHUGT Co-Star Caroline Manzo’s Sexual Assault Claims! Brandi Glanville Says Andy Cohen Told Her To Hook Up With Bravo Employee & Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll!

Breakups

Brittany Cartwright Source Says Divorce Was Necessary For Her To Break Free From 'Tumultuous Cycle' With Jax Taylor: 'A Lot That Has Transpired' In Recent Months

Brittany Cartwright Filed For Divorce Because Of 'A Lot That Has Transpired' In Recent Months With Jax Taylor! Oof!

The decision Brittany Cartwright made to file for divorce from Jax Taylor wasn’t an easy one, but it was a “long time coming.” That’s according to a new source who spoke out very late on Tuesday night about the dynamic ongoing between the two Bravo stars who are now estranged from each other and must co-parent their 3-year-old son Cruz while splitting off the rest of their lives.

As we’ve been reporting, the 35-year-old Cartwright filed for divorce earlier on Tuesday. It wasn’t a complete shock — the couple’s problems had been well-documented for a very long time — but it still landed with a major thud when word of the divorce hit the news. So, it’s really over.

Related: Brittany Posts HOT Thirst Trap After Leaving Jax Taylor For Good!

And now, an insider is speaking to People about what went into that decision by the Kentucky native. Speaking carefully about the process, the source began by saying:

“[Divorce is] something Brittany knew she had to do for the best interest of herself and her son … in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle they’ve been living in.”

Whoa. That last part is certainly cryptic. And the comments only got even more cryptic from there! Noting that “a lot has transpired” in recent months, the insider reasoned that Brittany simply couldn’t go on as she had been:

“There’s a lot that has transpired over the past few months that she could not look past. This decision wasn’t made lightly but she feels adamant that it was the right one.”

Yikes…

Meanwhile, that same source says that Jax is “feeling mixed emotions” about the divorce. But Brittany is going headlong into the future, and committed to seeing it through. The insider concluded:

“She knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have. It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s trying to stay strong for his son.”

And really, Cruz is the most important part here. As long as both parents can stay strong for the little guy and do what needs to be done to give him the love and support he’ll so desperately need, then it’ll all work out in the end. We hope.

Related: Never Forget Jax Partying In Vegas Amid Marriage Troubles…

Still, these new cryptic comments really have us feeling some type of way. What were the things that went down over the last few months that “she could not look past”?? Is there more going on behind the scenes than even all the stuff that the world already knew about?! Guess we’ll have to wait and see on that…

What do U make of this source’s statements, Perezcious readers? And in the meantime, now that Brittany’s divorce decision has been out there for 24-ish hours, how is it sitting with you? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)…

[Image via WWHL/YouTube/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 28, 2024 09:24am PDT

Share This