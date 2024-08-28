Brittany Cartwright Source Says Divorce Was Necessary For Her To Break Free From 'Tumultuous Cycle' With Jax Taylor: 'A Lot That Has Transpired' In Recent Months

The decision Brittany Cartwright made to file for divorce from Jax Taylor wasn’t an easy one, but it was a “long time coming.” That’s according to a new source who spoke out very late on Tuesday night about the dynamic ongoing between the two Bravo stars who are now estranged from each other and must co-parent their 3-year-old son Cruz while splitting off the rest of their lives.

As we’ve been reporting, the 35-year-old Cartwright filed for divorce earlier on Tuesday. It wasn’t a complete shock — the couple’s problems had been well-documented for a very long time — but it still landed with a major thud when word of the divorce hit the news. So, it’s really over.

And now, an insider is speaking to People about what went into that decision by the Kentucky native. Speaking carefully about the process, the source began by saying:

“[Divorce is] something Brittany knew she had to do for the best interest of herself and her son … in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle they’ve been living in.”

Whoa. That last part is certainly cryptic. And the comments only got even more cryptic from there! Noting that “a lot has transpired” in recent months, the insider reasoned that Brittany simply couldn’t go on as she had been:

“There’s a lot that has transpired over the past few months that she could not look past. This decision wasn’t made lightly but she feels adamant that it was the right one.”

Yikes…

Meanwhile, that same source says that Jax is “feeling mixed emotions” about the divorce. But Brittany is going headlong into the future, and committed to seeing it through. The insider concluded:

“She knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have. It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s trying to stay strong for his son.”

And really, Cruz is the most important part here. As long as both parents can stay strong for the little guy and do what needs to be done to give him the love and support he’ll so desperately need, then it’ll all work out in the end. We hope.

Still, these new cryptic comments really have us feeling some type of way. What were the things that went down over the last few months that “she could not look past”?? Is there more going on behind the scenes than even all the stuff that the world already knew about?! Guess we’ll have to wait and see on that…

What do U make of this source’s statements, Perezcious readers? And in the meantime, now that Brittany’s divorce decision has been out there for 24-ish hours, how is it sitting with you? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)…

