Brittany Cartwright 'Cries' Every Day After Mommy Makeover -- Here's Why!

Brittany Cartwright is so happy with her new look!

Just a few weeks ago, the Vanderpump Rules star underwent a “mommy makeover,” which included getting rid of the breast implants her ex-husband Jax Taylor previously paid for! Speaking to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea on Thursday, the reality star gushed about the plastic surgery, sharing just how emotional it’s been to adjust to her new body:

“I’m very swollen right now. I’m only two and a half weeks out, so I can’t wait to see the footage every single day, every single week that passes — because I’m going to be swollen for a long time. So every week that passes, every day that passes, every time I take a shower, I cry in the mirror because I’m so happy.”

Awww! It was clearly time for a refresh! We’re glad she’s so happy with it!

The 35-year-old acknowledged the tears are a part of her healing journey — both physical and emotional — after getting through her very messy split. Now, she’s focused on herself and feeling so good about it:

“I feel like [my mommy makeover is] the most me thing I have done in a very long time. And I’m not going to lie. There was a little bit of mom guilt that came with it, which I didn’t expect.”

Oh, no! Why? Well, as Perezcious readers know, the Bravo personality is mom to 3-year-old son Cruz. During her lengthy recovery, she’s had to limit her physical interactions with the kiddo, which has been hard:

“Me and Cruz, our relationship is very huggy, lovey, playing all day, him jumping on me because he’s a little boy and everything else. … So there was a little bit of mom guilt in there [because] I couldn’t do that. But I’m getting better every day … I feel like he knows that and he noticed that about me.”

Sometimes, it’s so important for a momma to put herself first! Cause when she’s feeling happier and healthier, she can be a better parent!

Brittany also addressed whether or not Jax pressured her into the bigger chest, noting:

“I definitely wanted breast implants. I think a lot of people were like, ‘Oh, Jax pushed you into having a bigger size.’ He might have, if I look back and watch that episode [of Vanderpump Rules], like, maybe. But at the same time, I wanted bigger boobs. After I had my son and breastfed and my weight fluctuated so much, that’s why my boobs kept getting bigger and bigger”

This time, it was time to downsize:

“Before, my boobs were so big that I couldn’t even, like, move around side to side. I still have big boobs because I still wanted big boobs — like, let’s be real. But they are so much smaller, and I feel so much lighter … I finally feel — because I’ve grown so much — as good on the inside as I do on the outside.”

She’s lighter in more ways than one, though! Brittany continued:

“I think people saw what I went through and how I was talked to and spoken about for so long. They really hope, just like me, that it’s something that’s going to help with my sparkle and everything else that I always talk about.”

Love it! Such a great comeback story! See her results so far:

Beautiful as always! Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!

