Brody Jenner & Briana Jungwirth Split — And She’s Already ENGAGED To Another Man!? DETAILS

It’s over for Brody Jenner and Briana Jungwirth!

The short-lived romance between The Hills alum and Louis Tomlinson‘s baby momma was said to be going strong just a few months ago, but it turns out things were moving too fast for the new couple and now they’ve recently joined the growing list of celebrity pairings to call it quits this year.

Related: Brody Jenner’s Ex-GF Kaitlynn Approved Of Him & Briana Jungwirth Together!

A source close to the breakup situation caught up with TMZ and explained that while Brody and Briana’s relationship appeared to be really progressing, the romance “fizzled out” amid the pressure to get even more serious with one another. Apparently, meeting Jungwirth and Tomlinson’s 4-year-old son Freddie back in June — and the significance of that interaction so early on — was just a lot for Jenner to take in. Ultimately, he decided he wasn’t ready for all that and the two called it quits!

Wow. That’s how the cookie crumbles, we guess! Who knew the toddler would be such a good litmus test for whether or not the pair could really go the distance? Better to find out now, rather than later, right? We thought it was for sure a good sign that the 37-year-old had even introduced his new flame to his ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, who still maintains a special place in his life, but alas, here we are.

Either way, at least one of ’em is still getting their happily ever after, as the outlet reports the 28-year-old personal stylist has already moved on with another man. And this isn’t just a flirty, new boy toy… Briana is ENGAGED!

TMZ sources said Jungwirth’s been tied down for about a month now after she reconnected with a longtime off-again, on-again boyfriend named Nick Johnson who recently came back into her life after being apart for years. During a recent Las Vegas trip they took together, Nick popped the question, she said yes, and then two went ring shopping together.

Talk about serendipity! Get a good look at the happy new couple together (below):

We’re so focused on the Brody split here that we almost forgot about the One Direction crooner! We know he’s with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder, but we have to wonder how Louis feels seeing his baby momma move on so quickly. And we definitely hope he approves of his son’s new stepdad-to-be!

Related: Friendly Exes Brody & Kaitlynn Still Co-Parent Their Dogs Together!

Cheers to everyone sort of getting what they wanted! And even though Caitlyn Jenner‘s son is back on the market, we know this eligible bachelor will bounce back soon, just like he always does.

Perezcious readers, reactions to all of this? Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Briana Jungwirth/Instagram]