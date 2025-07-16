Brody Jenner's Wedding Was 'Not A Priority' For Sisters Kendall & Kylie -- There’s Too Much 'Bad Blood'!

This is sad! Brody Jenner got married over the weekend, but his half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner both skipped the nuptials!

They’ve been vacationing it up lately, and a source previously claimed they just thought they were way too famous to attend the ceremony. They didn’t want to overshadow Brody and his wife Tia Blanco‘s moment. Which is insane considering they’re family! And it turns out that wasn’t the only reason they skipped!

According to an insider who spilled the tea to The US Sun on Tuesday, the models just had no interest in attending — cause things are MESSY between the two families! The source dished:

“Brody personally invited Kylie and Kendall more than a few months back. The official line is that both girls already had other commitments, so unfortunately they were not able to attend.”

WTF! What could be more important than attending their sibling’s wedding?! They dropped everything to attend Jeff Bezos‘ wedding earlier in the summer! Not to mention they’ve both just seemingly been enjoying luxurious trips — it’s not like they’re doing hard work that couldn’t be rescheduled!

Despite both traveling, the insider claimed they could have easily made it back to California in time for the wedding by taking a quick flight on Kylie’s private jet. But they just didn’t care enough!

This decision comes down to “bad blood” between the families, something that’s been at play for years now. The siblings all share the same father, Caitlyn Jenner, but the Olympian’s ex-wives, Linda Thompson and Kris Jenner, haven’t always seen eye-to-eye. The source explained:

“Linda is quite a character, and has a lot to say about Kris – and vice versa. It was fireworks for a few years, and that drama did carry through into the kids.”

As a result of this, Brody has never been a fan of Kris:

“He’s never gotten over it, and so when the siblings were trying to build relationships, Brody would often fall back into this narrative of blaming Kris for everything.”

He has openly had a complicated relationship with Caitlyn and the whole Kardashian fam. Kylie has similarly struggled with the Jenners, the source noted:

“Kylie has admitted to friends she just feels like a stranger in the Jenner family unit. […] She has nothing in common with them. She feels her place is as part of the Kardashians.”

But the source stressed that Kendall has made more of an effort to make amends with the Jenners. Guess the connections still aren’t super strong, though… Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé also skipped the festivities, but it is unclear if they were ever invited.

Really sad to hear this is why the girlies weren’t at the bash — especially since, no matter how complicated things might be between the two families, Brody clearly wanted them there!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think it was really rude of Kylie and Kendall to skip?

