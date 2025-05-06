Spencer Pratt Dishes On Why Lauren Conrad REALLY Hated Him On The Hills

Spencer Pratt is opening up about why Lauren Conrad REALLY began to hate him. Spoiler alert: it’s not actually because of the sex tape drama!

On Monday E! News obtained a clip from the upcoming episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast which features Spencer. And in it, he tells a different tale of his and Lauren’s feud than the world has come to know. Years ago, the rumor was Lauren had made a sex tape with ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler. It became a huge plot point on the show, and Lauren believed Spencer had a lot to do with spreading the rumor! Thus, she fell out with him and Heidi, as depicted in the show.

However, he claims that’s NOT how things truly went. Or at least started…

In the podcast clip, Spencer dishes that he got Brody Jenner to “fake-date” Lauren to make her look more high profile. However, things started to crumble when “Brody couldn’t fake-date L.C. anymore.” Spencer explains:

“He wanted to start getting some real clout. He was out in the club scene, there was a lot of opportunities, and then once the fake dating ended and he wasn’t down for that, she wanted her wing woman back.”

The wing woman in question, of course, being Spencer’s now-wife Heidi Montag. He explains:

“Heidi tried her best going out till 3 a.m. The final end game was — they didn’t show this — but she made Heidi go out with her on Valentine’s Day when we were official. Wouldn’t let her leave till like 4 a.m. They’re f**king having breakfast pizza together and [Heidi’s] like, ‘I gotta go back and see Spencer.’ And [Lauren] turned it into this big thing.”

The now-41-year-old continues:

“Once that happened, [Lauren] was like, ‘I don’t want Heidi on the show anymore.’”

Referencing the dramatic season 2 finale, he adds:

“[Lauren] thought that with Heidi getting in the U-Haul and leaving, she thought she got Heidi off the show. That’s what people don’t get. That was her saying, ‘Bye bitch, you’re off my show.’”

However, things didn’t quite work out that way… And when Lauren discovered that, she apparently made a deal with show execs to make him and Heidi “look like the worst people on the earth” — which he says they were “aware of.” But because of how much they were getting paid, he claims they went along with it.

It was AFTER all that when the sex tape — which Spencer claims DOES exist — came into play. You may recall PerezHilton.com was one of the earliest sites to report the news. He explains in the clip:

“We went along with the actual you-know-what that actually did exist that was on TMZ before I ever said anything. Perez reached out to me, he’s my boy, and he’s like, ‘Is this true?’ … I’m like, ‘Yeah it’s true.'”

Spencer goes on to explain he ultimately became the “scapegoat” for the drama, but leaned into it as he was paid a whopping $120,000 to do a “fake phone call” with Lauren — the infamous one in which he apologizes. You can watch the full clip (below):

That’s a LOT! And he’s clearly still fired up about it!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

