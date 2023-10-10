Brooke Burke Admits She Would Have Had An Affair With DWTS Partner Derek Hough!

Brooke Burke has a LOT of feelings about Derek Hough!

The Dancing with the Stars alum sat down with Cheryl Burke on her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast Monday and told the host all about her complicated relationship with her dance pro partner. Brooke dished that way back in 2008, before she and Derek won the Mirrorball Trophy, they actually weren’t even getting along! So much so, the producers of the ABC show arranged for them to get couple’s therapy! Wow!

The sessions seemed to work well, though — maybe too well, in fact. The 52-year-old went on to reveal by the end of it all she ended up “crushing on Derek,” and said she kind of wished she weren’t married to her then-hubby David Charvet at the time so she could have an affair with the dancer:

“Had I not been married [to David] … I would have actually hoped we would have had a love affair. I would have had an affair with him.”

OMG!

The dancer went on to explain:

“But listen, let me tell you why: You are intertwined with someone’s body when you’re not a dancer. There is no way that I have ever been so connected — besides with a lover or a husband — than I was with Derek. And it’s every single day.”

She continued to gush about how romantic it all was, and how connected she felt to the 38-year-old:

“So for three months, you are in someone’s arms. Why do you think people fall in love? You smell them, you feel them, you’re breathing with them. It can be more intimate than making love in a bedroom — you’re making love on a dance floor, you feel more connected. If you have energy, you’re doing this dance and you’re in the rhythm, and then there’s trust, then you’re sharing fear, you’re doing something you’ve never done. How many times do you go through an experience with someone where they’re all you’ve got?”

“More intimate than making love in a bedroom”?? Wow!

The television host wrapped up her feelings by saying she’s only “had one experience with one person like that [outside the ballroom]” — though she didn’t reveal who that was. She also calls her time partnered up with Derek “life-changing”. Probably not the best timing for her confessions, though, considering Derek just got married to his longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert two months ago. Oof.

Sounds like her little DWTS crush might still be pulling on her heart strings LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below).

[Image via Dancing with the Stars/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]