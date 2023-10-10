Meghan Markle Is Writing A Memoir Next -- And It Has The Royals FREAKED!

Well, well, well. It sounds like Meghan Markle is ready to spill some royal tea, too!

After her husband Prince Harry‘s memoir Spar, hit shelves at the start of the year, his wife has been itching for a turn to tell her story. And now, it’s seemingly coming sooner than you might expect! Royal author Tom Bower broke the news last month while chatting with GB News. As Meghan prepares to reenter Hollywood, he mused:

“My view is that she is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner.”

First Harry, now Meg?? They’re really not done s**tting on the royal family! LOLz!

Related: Travis Kelce’s Ex Has ‘Message For ‘Black Women’ Amid T-Swift Romance!

TBH, we’re not surprised. Harry may have touched on some of the mistreatment his wife faced at the hands of her in-laws, but we’re sure the Suits alum has a LOT more to get off her chest! Finally telling her story on her own terms would be a classic next step — and it doesn’t hurt that her memoir is expected to be even BIGGER than Spare!

Yes, you read that right! Royal biographer Angela Levin predicted this on Sky News Australia on Wednesday. She suggested the upcoming memoir — which Meghan has been saying she’s working on “for months” now — would be “more powerful” than the Duke of Sussex’s and include “moans and groans about how badly she was treated as a royal.” But it may also be “full [of] untruths.”

Oof…

Obviously, this isn’t what the royal family wants to hear, and they are FREAKED out! They just got through dealing with Harry’s book, and all the lies they claimed the tell-all contained. A second memoir — this time from the Duchess whom they have some complicated AF history with — is certainly NOT ideal! And, just as we’d expect, they’re not handling these rumors well!!

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Fabulous on Tuesday this turn of events has led Prince William to become incredibly “frustrated” because it prohibits him from being about to reach out to his little brother. Duncan remarked:

“William’s real headache is that he can’t get in touch with his brother without risking the contents of any conversation they have being made public. It is a real frustration for him and it totally ties him up.”

He continued:

“It isn’t just about Harry promoting his book, the podcasts or the Oprah [Winfrey] chat, but he has revealed some very personal and private family matters, like when they all rallied around the Queen’s bedside (before she died). It’s so far over the mark of what the Royals would consider acceptable and it just makes it impossible for William to trust his brother or make any move towards (a reconciliation).”

Because of the allegations Harry has levied against William, Duncan believes the brothers’ bond is irreparable:

“It’s one thing having a row with your sibling, it’s not uncommon in any family, but in this particular context, it is a constant betrayal. William can’t make that first move without Harry betraying him and breaking his confidence. There is just nothing between them anymore. William didn’t wish his brother a happy birthday publicly, where in previous years he has. It’s certainly a signal that William doesn’t want to talk about his brother, let alone to him.”

Jeez. Many insiders have been saying the same for quite some time, so we don’t see things changing soon, and definitely not if Meghan drops a memoir!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]