Brooke Hogan Asked To Be Removed From Hulk's Will -- Due To THIS!

Brooke Hogan wasn’t included in her father Hulk Hogan‘s will — but that was her doing!

The WWE star died shockingly — though, apparently, not suddenly, at least to those who knew him — on Thursday at age 71. Before then, he’d been estranged from his daughter for several years, a tough decision she says she has made peace with. But they were so disconnected at the time of his death that she wanted NOTHING from him after he passed!

According to TMZ sources close to the 37-year-old reality star on Tuesday, Brooke asked to remove herself from the wrestler’s will years ago. Whoa!

Related: Nick Hogan Gets Visibly Emotional During WWE Tribute For Hulk

Apparently, the Hogan Knows Best alum felt those in her father’s close circle were taking advantage of him! Oh, no. The sources said she didn’t trust anyone who was close to Hulk — jeez! — and did not want to be involved in any legal proceedings or a financial battle when he died. Oof. It’s sad she thought that would be a problem…

Brooke tried desperately to protect Hulk, per the insiders, but after years of not seeing eye-to-eye with the patriarch on the issue, she reached out to his financial manager in 2023 and got herself taken out of the will.

While she’s sad her dad didn’t trust her to have his back and is deeply grieving the loss, she never cared about his money. So with that, she won’t be getting anything from his estate — and she’s okay with it! That said, she is one of the beneficiaries on a small life insurance trust Hulk took out before his passing, so she will receive some funds from that, for which she is grateful. Per the sources, she plans to put it toward her kids’ college funds.

It’s currently unclear who will inherit Hulk’s estate, trademarks, intellectual property, and other assets. We hope there’s no bitter legal battle like Brooke expected! That’s the last thing the family needs while mourning a loved one. Though, she still seems to think this will be a problem…

As mentioned, Brooke and Hulk were estranged when he died. She just broke her silence on what exactly went wrong between them, noting they shared an incredible bond — until she was suddenly pushed away. Hinting at the fact that some people in the media personality’s life were just around him for his money, she shared on Instagram earlier this week:

“In the end, he continued to be a financial success for many. This was the last thing I wanted for him — he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life. I know in my heart I did everything I could. He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this. All l ever truly wanted from my father was love, honesty, and a deep connection. And for a few special years, I had that–with memories that will last a lifetime. My world is forever changed. But I’m deeply blessed with a loving husband and two beautiful children who remind me everyday of life’s greatest gifts.”

Read the full statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Oleksy (@mizzhogan)

Well, at least this was all her choice!

Thoughts?! Share them in the comments (below).

[Image via FayesVision/Judy Eddy/WENN]