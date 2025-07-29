Brooke Hogan Breaks Silence On Dad Hulk's Death -- And Finally Explains What Led To Their Estrangement!

Brooke Hogan is finally speaking out about her dad’s shocking death.

You may know Hulk Hogan and his daughter were estranged for the past few years. In fact, the last time they reportedly talked was two weeks before he got married to Sky Daily — and that was way back in September 2023. Now, Brooke is clearing up a few things about their estrangement in her first post about Hulk days after he passed away.

The About Us singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to the former professional wrestler, beginning by reflecting on their deep bond that she says never broke:

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together.”

Because of that connection, Brooke said that “when he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him,” adding:

“I felt it before the news even reached us.”

Oof. However, the television personality finds comfort in the fact that Hulk is “at peace” and that they will find each other again one day:

“He used to remind me, ‘All of this is temporary and I’ll always find my way back to you.’ I truly believe that– we will find each other in every lifetime. I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”

Brooke also knows that Hulk not only continues to live through her but also her daughter, Molly Gene Olesky, as she is named after him. She expressed:

“I will remember watching him build my Barbie dream houses, our jet ski rides, laughing till we cried when no one else got the joke, the way he gave me a love and respect for the ocean, the beach, sunsets, and the beauty God painted into this life. His hugs were my home. Wrapping my arms around his big frame always made me feel like his little girl, even as I grew up. I’ll never forget his scent. I swear when I hold my sweet Molly Gene, named after him, she smells just like him sometimes. I feel his presence in my children. He lives through me, and through them. The greatest gift a father could ever give – A love that goes on… long after we’re gone.”

Brooke, no doubt, loved her father, no matter what happened between them over the past few years…

So, with all that in mind, the Hogan Knows Best alum felt “it necessary to clear a few things up” about the narrative surrounding her estrangement from the WWE star. According to Brooke, they “never had a ‘big fight.’” She even claimed they “never fought” at all! Whoa! What happened then? She explained:

“It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself. He had nothing else to prove to the world or anyone.”

Due to his health problems, which involved almost 25 surgeries, Brooke and her husband Steven Oleskey moved to Florida to be closer to him. However, one day, Hulk stopped wanting her around when he went under the knife:

“He was getting older. I wanted to be there as much as possible. We had been though almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden he didn’t want me at surgeries… everything started getting covered in a thick veil. It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through. He was telling me these things, being so vulnerable with me and heard my pleas, then suddenly something shifted, and he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit. I felt a disconnect.”

The pair went on to have “respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on” Brooke, on top of everything else going on in her life:

“You have to imagine, along with this, everybody inserts their opinion, never really knowing the truth or walking in our shoes. I also got pregnant with our twins shortly after, and had a very complicated and scary c section with a hard recovery. I actually feel it was my daddy’s thick Bollea blood that kept me alive to be honest.”

Despite their estrangement, when Brooke heard about Hulk’s heart surgery, she made sure her husband sent over his medical history… but knew her dad wouldn’t be around much longer:

“Prior to this, I was by my father’s side for nearly every surgery. I knew his medical history like a roadmap. When I heard about the valve surgery, which was in a conversation I was part of with his doctors a few years back, I had my husband send over detailed notes from past hospital stays. I knew, deeply, what that procedure meant—it was a final option, one that might buy time, but not much more.”

This somewhat tracks with what we’ve heard recently about Hulk’s condition before he died…

Brooke went on to say that she stayed away from Hulk to protect her peace, but her husband secretly remained in contact with him:

“During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart. My husband stayed open, quietly reaching out to my dad without me knowing, trying to find a safe way back in for me. After my father passed, I read those messages, some answered, some ignored… but all of them broke my heart.”

Ultimately, Brooke is “at peace” knowing she did ever she could to help her father:

“In the end, he continued to be a financial success for many. This was the last thing I wanted for him – he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life. I know in my heart I did everything I could. He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this. All l ever truly wanted from my father was love, honesty, and a deep connection. And for a few special years, I had that–with memories that will last a lifetime. My world is forever changed. But I’m deeply blessed with a loving husband and two beautiful children who remind me everyday of life’s greatest gifts.”

See the full post (below):

Just heartbreaking…

Brooke then shared a video featuring several pictures of her and Hulk over the years. Check it out (below):

