Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Renew Wedding Vows After 3 Years Of Marriage Amid Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are doubling down on their love amid their family drama.

It’s been a contentious several months for the Beckham tribe amid Brooklyn and Nicola’s unending feud with the rest of the famous family. If you were hoping to hear they patched things up with David and Victoria Beckham, keep dreaming. Because they just took a step even further into their own bubble!

On Saturday, multiple outlets confirmed the married pair renewed their wedding vows three years after saying “I do.” One source close to the couple told Us Weekly:

“This is a moment to celebrate their love and commitment and to create a meaningful memory together.”

Inneresting time to feel it’s a “moment to celebrate” considering they’re on such bad terms with the Beckhams! But good for them for prioritizing their love amid all the drama!

A separate insider told People:

“The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”

This comes after the pair celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in April, and the five-year anniversary of when Brooklyn proposed. In June, he reflected on their journey:

“It’s been five years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me xx. Best decision ever x I love you so much.”

Well it’s probably safe to say the Beckham family didn’t receive invites to the vow renewal…

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers?

