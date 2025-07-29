Beware the wrath of Victoria Beckham… In other words, a withheld “like” on Instagram!

The fashion designer is making clear what she likes and what she does NOT like with her social media activity. As we’ve been following, tensions between married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz and the rest of the Beckham family are at an all time high. And one of the main reasons is because of an ongoing feud between Posh Spice and her daughter-in-law, which dates the way back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding in 2022.

The famous family reportedly feel as though their oldest son is being held “hostage” by the Transformers: Age of Extinction star. Whatever the reason, Victoria clearly doesn’t “like” Nicola. No… Like, literally!

Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that since July 5, Brooklyn has shared precisely 16 posts on his Instagram feed. Of the 16, 12 are solo or business-related posts, and four feature his bride. And Victoria has “liked” nine of them… Including no more than ZERO featuring the Lola star! Ouch!

That’s right, despite their ongoing feud, the 51-year-old has “liked” several of her son’s posts, but NONE that include his wife. That’s cold!

What’s even more suspect is David has followed suit and “liked” all the same posts as Victoria and ignored all the same ones she did — which makes it seem like a definite strategic move! Yikes!

Obviously that hasn’t been confirmed and we don’t exactly picture Victoria and David coming out and owning up, so it could all just be a coincidence. Exactly how likely? Ehhh, we’re not so sure.

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Glamour/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]