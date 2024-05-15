Angie Harmon Is SUING Instacart & The Shopper Who Shot Her Dog!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Angie Harmon isn’t going to rest until she sees some form of justice for her late pooch.

Last month, the Rizzoli & Isles star shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post that her dog Oliver had been tragically shot and killed by an Instacart grocery delivery person while she and her teen daughters were inside the house. At the time, the shopper, who posed under a different identity on the shopping app, claimed self-defense and the police let him go. Angie’s Ring doorbell camera was inside charging at the time, so she didn’t have any solid footage to prove otherwise. See her post with more details (below):

Now, she’s speaking out.

In an interview with ABC’s Juju Chang, which aired on Wednesday, the 51-year-old said:

“It’s so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun. And you don’t ever forget that sound.”

She recalled hearing her 15-year-old daughter Emery “screaming” when it happened:

“I just heard her say, ‘Did you just shoot my dog?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And she just started screaming. I’ve played law enforcement [on TV] for 30 years. It’s just so different.”

As for how the shooter posed as a middle-aged woman named Merle on the app, when in reality he is a younger man, Angie explained:

“I think it didn’t really hit us until later, and that’s when we called Instacart, and they just were like, ‘Oh gosh, that’s terrible. Well, you know, we’ll see what we can do and we’ll get back to you.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no, you don’t understand. Like, this man was claiming to be, like it looked like we were talking to a middle-aged, slightly older woman named Merle, who was talking to me and talking about my order and that’s not who showed up at my house.’”

She recounted the frightening moments after Oliver was shot:

“I think we were in such shock. I’m just screaming at Avery to call 911 and when I said that, he goes, ‘No I’m calling 911. I’ll do it.’

In the 911 call, the shopper can be heard claiming he tried to call and text Angie to lock the dog up, but got no response. When he went to leave the shopping order on the porch, he said Oliver tried to attack him, so he shot him. However, Angie says there were no signs of an attack… So now she’s taking things to court.

According to ABC, she’s filed a lawsuit against Instacart and the shopper, alleging criminal trespassing, conversion, negligence, negligent supervision/hiring, invasion of privacy and negligent misrepresentation. She’s seeking $25,000 in damages (a generously low amount if you ask us!). She claimed:

“I think Instacart is beyond responsible for all of this. Like, this didn’t have to happen. And, you know, the damages that it has done to our family.”

In response, Instacart provided the following statement:

“While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account has been deactivated permanently from our platform.”

Angie issued a final warning:

“People need to know that who they’re talking to on Instacart is not necessarily who’s going to show up at your house.”

We hope to see some form of justice for Angie and her poor family.

