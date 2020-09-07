Bruce Williamson, Former Lead Singer Of The Temptations, Dead At 49 Due To Coronavirus

The one-time lead singer of the legendary group The Temptations has died from coronavirus.

Bruce Williamson died on Sunday night at his home in the Las Vegas area after battling COVID-19 for weeks. Williamson’s son first made the announcement on social media, posting the news that his father has passed away after battling the disease. He was just 49 years old.

Bruce became a Temptation back in 2006, and sang with the group for a decade, both in concert and on television. He was also the lead singer on two albums by the group, Back to the Front, and Still Here. Of course, the legendary group has been around for decades, albeit with lineup changes here and there over time, but Williamson was a key member of the iconic group of singers for quite a while.

His son posted the news, according to TMZ, writing (below):

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON”

So sad.

Williamson was born in Compton, California, and originally grew up singing gospel music in the church before he turned to the Temptations’ Motown sound for the highest-profile gig in his career.

We send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones… another life taken far too soon here by the coronavirus pandemic.

RIP…

