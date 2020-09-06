Social Media Beauty Influencer Ethan Is Supreme Dead At 17 After Apparent Overdose

The beauty community is in mourning after Ethan Peters, known online as Ethan Is Supreme, passed away over the long weekend. He was just 17 years old at the time of his death.
It’s not immediately clear what caused his untimely death; E! News has reached out to the beauty influencer’s rep for more information. In the meantime, social media influencers and fellow beauty gurus from YouTube and elsewhere have been posting their condolences online about his tragic passing.
Ava Louise, who was Ethan’s best friend, wrote on Twitter that the makeup artist was allegedly struggling with addiction recently. It’s not clear exactly how that “drug-induced mania,” as she referenced it, may have manifested itself — or whether it led to Ethan’s death — but Ava Louise shared more about her regrets in not stepping in further in a series of messages posted on Saturday about the entire ordeal (below):
My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame…..the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE
So sad…
More from Ava Louise, too (below) where she claims “2 percs killed my best friend,” an apparent reference to overdosing on the prescription percocet, a painkiller:
So sad. Such a young age… ugh…
Others in the beauty space opened up about Ethan’s passing, as well, including some big names like Manny MUA, who expressed condolences on Twitter over losing “such an incredibly talented” person “at such a young age.”
You can see that, and some other public condolences from fellow beauty influencers across social media, here:
rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes… but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss ????
I love you. I can’t believe I have to say goodbye so soon. We just talked a couple days ago, when you sent me a video of the disposables that had just come in from your visit here. Fuck. I fucking hate it here. I wish I could say more..but there just aren’t any words. I love you. I believe you’re still here for me.
I know we haven’t been the closest recently but during times like this it doesn’t matter. you have inspired me with your makeup looks ever since I first started makeup, you were my first real friend in this messed up industry when I was nothing and treated me equal. u were my first collab I ever did and I felt so cool that you wanted to do it with me. the beauty community lost an extremely talented soul today and may you rest easy. my prayers go out to his family and closest friends, please dont hesitate to reach out if anything is needed. love you Ethan. ????
So touching…
It’s so tragic to see a 17-year-old pass away — especially from a reported overdose, as has been claimed as the cause of death here. It’s doubly tragic in a situation like Peters’, as he was truly an up-and-coming star in the beauty community online, settling into his career and quickly gaining traction with fans and followers.
He had more than half a million followers at the time of his death this weekend, and his tutorials, makeup videos, and fashion shoots were quickly spreading before the tragedy. Back in March, Peters had gotten candid on his own IG account about the stress and anxiety he felt in creating content and remaining fresh and on the cutting edge for his fans in a remarkably heartfelt, open message to followers:
I always do short cunty captions but I just wanted to make this caption my current thoughts. I’m so tired of my brain and how every time I go on my phone I can’t just look at stuff and enjoy it I have to think about what’s next, what am I posting next, how do I turn everything I do into content, I can’t just enjoy my phone without being stressed and thinking I’m behind on everything or just getting in my head. It sucks because everything I care about is on my phone, my whole life, my job, my friends, my everything. My phone has brought me everything good and bad in my life and I wish there was a way to just turn my brain off for a week, turn the world off. Because if i take a break nothing else does, the world keeps spinning, people rely on me for their income, a week in internet time could be 3 viral videos I missed out on filming or just so much. Shit just moves too fast and I’ve been moving this way sense I was 12 and ran big meme pages, before I had a following for my art. Idk the purpose to this caption I just wanted to say what I was thinking, maybe y’all can relate in sum way ????
Wow…
Now, our hearts are with his family, friends, and loved ones as they mourn his sudden, unexpected passing. Such a sad, tragic situation all around.
Rest In Peace.
[Image via Ethan Is Supreme/Instagram]
