Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

YouTube

Social Media Beauty Influencer Ethan Is Supreme Dead At 17 After Apparent Overdose

Social media beauty influencer Ethan Is Supreme is dead after an apparent overdose

The beauty community is in mourning after Ethan Peters, known online as Ethan Is Supreme, passed away over the long weekend. He was just 17 years old at the time of his death.

It’s not immediately clear what caused his untimely death; E! News has reached out to the beauty influencer’s rep for more information. In the meantime, social media influencers and fellow beauty gurus from YouTube and elsewhere have been posting their condolences online about his tragic passing.

Related: DJ Found Dead Days Before Hearing On Sexual Assault Charges

Ava Louise, who was Ethan’s best friend, wrote on Twitter that the makeup artist was allegedly struggling with addiction recently. It’s not clear exactly how that “drug-induced mania,” as she referenced it, may have manifested itself — or whether it led to Ethan’s death — but Ava Louise shared more about her regrets in not stepping in further in a series of messages posted on Saturday about the entire ordeal (below):

So sad…

More from Ava Louise, too (below) where she claims “2 percs killed my best friend,” an apparent reference to overdosing on the prescription percocet, a painkiller:

Beauty influencer Ethan Is Supreme dead at 17
Ava Louise opens up more about Ethan Is Supreme’s death. / (c) Ava Louise/Twitter

So sad. Such a young age… ugh…

Others in the beauty space opened up about Ethan’s passing, as well, including some big names like Manny MUA, who expressed condolences on Twitter over losing “such an incredibly talented” person “at such a young age.”

Related: Weather Forecaster Found Dead Right After Revealing Long-Time Abuse

You can see that, and some other public condolences from fellow beauty influencers across social media, here:

So touching…

It’s so tragic to see a 17-year-old pass away — especially from a reported overdose, as has been claimed as the cause of death here. It’s doubly tragic in a situation like Peters’, as he was truly an up-and-coming star in the beauty community online, settling into his career and quickly gaining traction with fans and followers.

Related: YouTube Star Dead At 26…

He had more than half a million followers at the time of his death this weekend, and his tutorials, makeup videos, and fashion shoots were quickly spreading before the tragedy. Back in March, Peters had gotten candid on his own IG account about the stress and anxiety he felt in creating content and remaining fresh and on the cutting edge for his fans in a remarkably heartfelt, open message to followers:

View this post on Instagram

I always do short cunty captions but I just wanted to make this caption my current thoughts. I’m so tired of my brain and how every time I go on my phone I can’t just look at stuff and enjoy it I have to think about what’s next, what am I posting next, how do I turn everything I do into content, I can’t just enjoy my phone without being stressed and thinking I’m behind on everything or just getting in my head. It sucks because everything I care about is on my phone, my whole life, my job, my friends, my everything. My phone has brought me everything good and bad in my life and I wish there was a way to just turn my brain off for a week, turn the world off. Because if i take a break nothing else does, the world keeps spinning, people rely on me for their income, a week in internet time could be 3 viral videos I missed out on filming or just so much. Shit just moves too fast and I’ve been moving this way sense I was 12 and ran big meme pages, before I had a following for my art. Idk the purpose to this caption I just wanted to say what I was thinking, maybe y’all can relate in sum way ????

A post shared by Ethanisupreme (@ethanisupreme) on

Wow…

Now, our hearts are with his family, friends, and loved ones as they mourn his sudden, unexpected passing. Such a sad, tragic situation all around.

Rest In Peace.

[Image via Ethan Is Supreme/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 06, 2020 15:02pm PDT

Share This