'Off The Grid': Bruce Willis BEAMS In First Pics From Retirement After Aphasia Reveal

Bruce Willis is stepping back from acting and going “off the grid.”

Late last month, the actor’s family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive impairment that affects a person’s ability to communicate. As such, the statement revealed he would be effectively retiring from Hollywood. The news was met with an outpouring of love and support from friends and fans alike.

Now, the action star’s wife Emma Hemming Willis has shared the first photos of Bruce since going public with the diagnosis. Noting that the sweet pics of the couple were taken by their daughter Mabel Ray Willis, Emma captioned the nature shot:

“Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid”

OMG look how ecstatic Bruce looks! We don’t know that we’ve ever seen him so happy tbh!

The parents (who also share daughter Evelyn Penn Willis) had recently celebrated both the Sixth Sense star’s 67th birthday and their 13th wedding anniversary just before announcing his diagnosis. Shortly after, Emma posted on her Instagram Story:

“Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Bruce’s daughters with Demi Moore have also posted some follow-ups on social media. Scout Willis shared:

“Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn’t know how it would be received, there is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world. I’d hoped for some love and compassion, I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday. It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that’s brings tears as I write this. I am so grateful for your love, I’m so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday.”

Meanwhile, his oldest daughter Rumer Willis posted some adorable throwback pics of her dad and herself as a child, and wrote:

“I love you Daddio, to the and Back.

Thank you for teaching me to be so silly

I love laughing with you.”

Insiders have revealed that the Emmy award winner’s struggles became gradually apparent over the years, with some speculating that the condition dated back to a 2002 on-set injury. A source told The Sun:

“The changes became noticeable about five years ago. It wasn’t anything major at first, just little things, like needing assistance with lines by using earpieces.”

We hope now that Bruce has retired, he can take the time to focus on his health and his family. We continue to wish him all the best and are keeping the entire Willis clan in our hearts.

