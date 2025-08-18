Bryan Kohberger's Target Revealed! He Said Kaylee Goncalves' Name -- And Told Her WHAT?!

Well, this changes everything.

Bryan Kohberger is already serving his prison time for the murders of four University of Idaho students back in 2022. He pleaded guilty to the horrific crimes… but never told his story. Never explained his thinking, gave his motive. So the families of the victims have no idea why this happened.

There have been theories, of course. It’s seemed pretty clear to investigators that Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin were collateral damage, just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Some believed he targeted Maddie Mogen because he went straight to her room. Some thought Kaylee Goncalves because her injuries were more brutal than the others’ — we later learned she was disfigured completely by this monster. One theory was that this savagery was because she interrupted him trying to sexually assault her best friend. Horrible.

However, one giant clue that’s never come out before now seems to finally answer the question once and for all.

Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen is the only witness at the scene who saw Kohberger there, though he was wearing a ski mask. Still, she was able to describe some aspects of him, like his build and his “bushy eyebrows.” But it turns out she witnessed something else, too.

In her very first interview with police, she heard a voice which must have been Kohberger. In a newly unsealed document — based on briefing from a Moscow Police Department sergeant, her first statement included hearing a man say Kaylee Goncalves’ name. Per the doc, Dylan “was awoken and opened her room door and heard a male say, ‘It’s OK Kaylee, I’m here for you,’ and crying.”

“She then shut the door. A short while later, she opened her door again and saw someone approximately 5’10” tall, dressed in black with a ski mask, standing in the kitchen.”

Whoa.

Dylan later adjusted her statement to police based on “additional information” — saying she now believed the crying was Xana. The male voice, though? Saying Kaylee’s name? There was only one man who was supposed to be there, and “she advised she knows the male’s voice was not Ethan’s voice.”

Wow. That means Kohberger must have known Kaylee — or, we should say, been familiar with her. It seems pretty clear from that piece of evidence that she was his target all along. And everything fits.

It was Kaylee who got the creeps, believing some guy was following her. It was Kaylee’s dog who was acting oddly in the days before the murders. It was Kaylee whose death was by far the most violent.

It seems most plausible now that Kohberger was stalking her for weeks, maybe months, before this. And despite her communicating those feelings to those around her, and her friends being protective… no one was able to prevent what happened.

This seems like pretty definitive evidence Kaylee was the target of the killings. And there’s no one the bombshell is hitting harder than her family.

Her father Steve Goncalves gave a statement to TMZ about the newly revealed info — which was news to him, as well:

“The only thing more disturbing than the murder of your child is hearing that the killer called out her name while committing this heinous act — and then discovering the prosecutor deliberately hid this fact from the families.”

Why would they have “deliberately” hidden this? Goncalves seems to think they’re covering for their lack of protective action:

“Kaylee knew she was being hunted — yet no one in that town lifted a finger to stop it.”

Yet another reason for this poor family to be furious. They already were upset with the prosecution for accepting a plea deal with Kohberger instead of going to trial, ensuring he would not get the death penalty. Now he’s calling on the Latah County court system to be audited to find out what else they’ve kept under wraps.

[Image via Idaho Department of Corrections/Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram.]