Bryan Kohberger's Professor Tried To Warn Everyone About Him!

Wow. Ever since Bryan Kohberger‘s sentencing, we’ve been seeing all sorts of evidence that was being kept from the public. Presumably it would all eventually have come out in the trial. But this latest stuff? It should have been put out immediately!

See, all the latest info seems to point to warning signs — signs we need to make sure not to ignore in the future, with other potential killers.

The recently released documents include interviews with former professors and peers from Kohberger’s school. Unlike the University of Idaho students he murdered, he was a grad student across state lines at Washington State University. We’ve heard he creeped out some female students while working as a TA. But it was so much worse than we ever heard. Even in the academic setting, one of Kohberger’s professors saw his future as a danger to women!

In a stark warning, this criminology professor told colleagues Bryan “is smart enough that in four years, we will have to give him a Ph.D.” — but that would be a mistake. Why? This unnamed teacher told others:

“Mark my word, I work with predators, if we give him a Ph.D., that’s the guy that in many years when he is a professor, we will hear is harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing [students].”

JFC. The professor’s name was not made public, but considering Kohberger’s area of study — and the mention of working with predators — this was likely an expert in criminology. And they were warning their fellow professors this kid was going to be a predator?! And nothing was done. The warning signs were there, and nothing was done.

Also notable from the docs? A fellow student said she had a conversation with Kohberger after the murders. It was the biggest news in the area, maybe ever, so that part makes sense. But what he said was… *shivers* … She claims he told her that “whoever committed the homicides must have been pretty good.” WTF?! She said he thought committing the murders just before winter break — when everyone would be traveling, and there would be chaos — was “a good choice.” Ick.

This follows the news that Kohberger was heard actually saying victim Kaylee Goncalves‘ name during the murders. The obvious inference? She was his target the whole time. Along with that revelation comes a reckoning. Kaylee thought she was being stalked. She told many people, for weeks before she was murdered. While her friends were sympathetic, nothing was really ever done about it.

So we’re going to say now, if you or someone you know is being creeped out, do NOT ignore that feeling. Do NOT say it’s probably nothing. And if you’re in law enforcement or some other authority figure, for god’s sake, you are obligated to do something! We need to try harder to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again!

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors

[Image via Ada County Sheriff’s Office/Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram.]