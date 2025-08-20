Idaho Murder Victims Came Home To 'Wide Open' Door Days Before Killings -- Here's How They Responded

After Bryan Kohberger‘s sentencing for the University of Idaho murders, we know he did it… but unfortunately his guilty plea didn’t come with a detailed confession. So there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

One huge one was answered just this week: Kohberger’s target does seem to have been Kaylee Goncalves all along. We learned one of the surviving roommates told cops in her initial statement that she heard a male voice calling her by name, saying:

“It’s OK Kaylee, I’m here for you.”

Man, that creeps us out. But it tells us Kohberger almost certainly came into the house to kill her specifically. Maddie Mogen may only have died because they were sharing a bed. Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were likely killed because she was awake eating some late night DoorDash and interrupted him.

But the revelation has reinvigorated the theory Kohberger had been stalking the victims for a long time. Kaylee told her friends she thought she saw someone following her. And her dog was acting strangely, as though there was someone there. And of course… there’s the theory the criminology grad student actually entered the house at least once before he carried out the murders.

The prosecutor in the case said it was likely the killer gained access previously because he seemed to know his way around that night — and “the layout of the house is unique.”

Well, now we have a probable window for when that might have happened, thanks to the newly released files from the Idaho State Police. That day as November 4, 2022. Nine days before the murders.

Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen recalled the incident in an early interview with Detective Vicki Gooch. She said she, Xana, Maddie, and other roommate Bethany Funke had gone on a Starbucks run and come back to find the door “wide open.” Scary in any situation. But knowing what would happen less than two weeks later… absolutely chilling.

They didn’t think they left the door open. But still, they might have doubted themselves… if not for the fact they then heard the washing machine was on! OK, that’s scary!

They didn’t call the cops though — a portent of how they’d react on the night of the murders maybe. Once again, it sounds like they were more afraid of overreacting than of the potential danger. They decided to go in and investigate.

Dylan said first thing they “went to get Ethan [Chapin]’s golf clubs to protect themselves.” They didn’t find anyone. But damn, that’s scary. And that’s not all — they kind of brushed over the fact the door was actually broken! Bethany told detectives Xana’s father came over a few days later and fixed the door — meaning it had been damaged, right??

At this point it seems highly likely this was Bryan Kohberger doing some kind of dry run for his eventual murder spree.

Dylan also recounted another creepy stalking story. Det. Gooch wrote in her report:

“Kaylee told her about a male subject who followed her from the Winco store all the way to Kaylee’s car, even when Kaylee went to leave, the subject was standing by Kaylee’s car.”

Is this the same incident we heard about very early on in the investigation? Before anyone even knew Kohberger’s name? In that case we heard the guy was cleared — he and another dude were just interested in asking her out?

But it seems Kaylee had this issue a lot, unfortunately. She told friends multiple times she thought someone was following her around. Maybe this was the same time as before, maybe it wasn’t. Maybe this was Kohberger. Now that we believe he was targeting her, it seems more than likely he made contact — or came close — before entering her home. Right?

