Bryan Kohberger Likely Got Inside House BEFORE Murders: 'Looking, Surveilling, Stalking,' Says Prosecutor!

How long did Bryan Kohberger stalk his victims before the University of Idaho murders? Quite a while. And it sounds like he got more and more brazen as he went. In fact, the prosecutor believes he even broke into the house on King Road at least once before that night!

As we previously reported, the prosecutor’s office released a bunch of evidence after his sentencing last month — stuff the state had kept under wraps when they thought they’d need to save it for a trial. What came out revealed disturbing new details about the November 2022 murders, including more details about how victim Kaylee Goncalves thought someone was stalking her. Her surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, told cops she was once walking her dog outside of their home when she thought a man was watching her from above the house. And that was not the only scary incident Kaylee and her friends experienced! Days before the murders, the roommates returned home early to find that the front door was open, loose on its hinges.

We may never know if Kohberger was behind all the creepy incidents. But what Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson does know? Kohberger was “certainly stalking that neighborhood” before he murdered the four students. The prosecutor told the 48 Hours podcast last week that cell phone experts could not “correlate” Kohberger’s phone to being in the area at the time of the aforementioned incidents. However, he was, without a doubt, there many other times.

Thompson said the phone records proved Kohberger was in the neighborhood more than 20 times — all after 10:00 p.m.! The prosecutor — who delayed retirement to work the case — noted “there would be no legitimate reason for him to be over here to shop” or anything. Moscow, Idaho not exactly a hot spot for nightlife generally, we guess, but especially not the residential off-campus neighborhoods. So yes, he believes those trips involved Kohberger “looking and surveilling or stalking, whatever the case may be.” Even possibly befriending Kaylee’s dog to get past him later?

And while investigators never uncovered any evidence that definitively proved Kohberger entered the home before the murders, Thompson isn’t ruling it out. And that’s because of how the convicted killer moved in a house with a complicated layout with no trouble:

“The layout of the house is unique. It’s a little bit confusing.”

And yet, he went right to Maddie Mogen‘s room and killed her and Kaylee. And may have just left if Xana Kernodle hadn’t come out of her room. All this happened quickly, too, in just a few minutes. So it feels he knew his way around. Thompson added:

“Admittedly, if he was parked up behind the house on that bank, which we believe is where he parked, he would be able to see into the house at night and he would be able to see whose rooms were where. Whether he was actually in the house at some point before November 13th, we don’t know for sure. We can’t exclude that.”

