Buckingham Palace Reportedly Feels 'Much Calmer' Since Meghan & Harry Quit Being Senior Royals!

It appears the royals are enjoying life without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but we can imagine the feeling is mutual!

A source recently told the Mirror that Buckingham palace feels “much calmer” since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their roles as senior members of the monarch in March 2020. As you may know, the couple moved with their son Archie to the US, where they settled into a whopping $14 million mansion in Montecito, California.

You know, just livin’ the private, casual life!

And while many may believe the pair’s departure was a loss for the royal family, some think otherwise. The insider explained Harry and Meghan caused way too much trouble with their desire to depart from traditional royal obligations, saying:

“One of the main issues with Harry and Meghan, when they were part of the working family, was their inability to understand how things worked. It’s been a lot simpler without them kicking off over why they couldn’t just do what they wanted. Things are a lot calmer.”

The institution will now have a smaller team — especially with Prince Andrew nixed from his duties following the underage s*x scandal surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. So now, Prince Charles will take the lead in sorting out how tasks will be handled without the three members of the family going forward.

It seems like Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex plan to step up in the pair’s absence, along with Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Anne. The 56-year-old daughter-in-law reportedly has become the family’s “secret weapon” and even emerged as Queen Elizabeth‘s “royal rock” as of late. A source previously told the UK’s Express that the two have such a close bond, so much so that the monarch often asks for Sophie to accompany her in the car before attending church. Apparently, this is a major deal!

“She is trusted and relied on by the Queen in a way I couldn’t say applied to the Duchess of Cambridge or the Duchess of Cornwall. She is like another daughter to Her Majesty — they are that close.”

Last month, Meghan and Harry shocked the world when they decided to spill the tea to Oprah Winfrey on why they decided to quit the monarchy. The duo dropped bombshell-after-bombshell, including the fact that the rogue prince had financially been cut off, and that there were concerns about the color of Archie’s skin before he had been born. Since then, things have been a tad tense between everyone, especially Harry and William.

Unfortunately, the estranged brothers reunited for the first time in over a year at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral. The two were seen speaking and walking amicably after the service. However, Harry still faced some frostiness from the family as they’re still enraged over the allegations made in the tell-all interview.

As the 36-year-old royal said, the relationship is “space” and it seems like the whole brood needs it!

