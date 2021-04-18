Prince William ‘Requested’ To Not Walk Beside Harry At Prince Philip’s Funeral

The seemingly friendly chat between Prince Harry and Prince William after their grandfather’s funeral might have just all been an act!

It turns out the Duke of Cambridge personally asked not to walk next to his brother at Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday. According to the Mail on Sunday, William had “requested” for their cousin Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, to stand between them as they proceeded behind Philip’s coffin. Take a look at the moment (below) in case you missed it:

Even more so, some senior royals have not acknowledged Harry since he has been home. YIKES!

This apparently was all part of “a great deal of frostiness” towards the outspoken prince from family members during his first visit to the UK following the allegations Harry and Meghan Markle made against the family during their tell-all interview. The outlet claimed Anne and Prince Edward refused to address the Duke of Sussex before or during the service over the weekend. One source said:

“As far as the others are concerned, there is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan said on Oprah.”

As you may recall, Harry and Meghan raised a ton of concerns about their time as senior members of the royal family, including remarks that someone close to them made about the color of their son Archie’s skin and the question of whether he would receive security. The insider continued, hinting at the allegations made in their bombshell conversation:

“They are still very upset. They are putting on a united front for the Queen. They all think he has behaved appallingly.”

Ironically, the only royal to show “any sympathy towards him” was Prince Andrew — because he understood what it’s like being banished, a source claimed. In case you don’t know, the 61-year-old had been cut from his royal duties due to his connections with Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x scandal. The prince apparently knows just “how it feels to be the outsider, which Harry very much is.”

During the service, Harry sat alone inside St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and rarely appeared to make eye contact with his estranged sibling. Following, Harry was then seen walking and chatting with his brother and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton (below).

All eyes have been on William and Harry, so many people saw this talk as a possible sign that things could get better between them. However, it might be wishful thinking based on this report.

