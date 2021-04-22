Prince Harry Has Been 'Constantly Doting' On Meghan Markle During Her Pregnancy!

We love hearing about a supportive husband!

In the wake of that bombshell Oprah interview, it’s more clear than ever that Prince Harry is super protective of Meghan Markle. He left his family and his country behind so that he could raise his family in a healthier, more private environment. Another thing clear from the sit-down was that he was absolutely thrilled to be a dad and to announce baby #2.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the Duke of Sussex is reportedly “constantly doting” on his wife throughout her latest pregnancy, according to a source for Us Weekly. They revealed that Meg’s mom Doria Ragland “hasn’t been around too much” recently (could be a coronavirus issue?), so it’s all on the 36-year-old former senior royal to be the caregiver.

The insider shared:

“Harry is helping out around the house. He’s always such a supportive partner, but when Meghan is pregnant, Harry takes on the brunt of physical responsibilities, cooking for her and making her comfortable.”

Prince William’s younger brother recently returned from the UK, where he attended Prince Philip’s funeral. It was undoubtedly difficult for him to leave the Suits alum behind, but another Us source claimed they kept in near-constant contact. At the time, they explained:

“He’s already really missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in. He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy.”

A People insider agreed:

“Meghan and Harry have been in touch every day. She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn’t want to leave Meghan and Archie alone. Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn’t wanted him to worry.”

It didn’t take long for the military veteran to rush back to her side. After a nine-day trip, the prince touched back down in California earlier this week, after spending some quality time with Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old’s current pregnancy is a world of a difference from her time carrying Archie. Back then, she was still entrenched (one might even say trapped) in the Royal Family, being attacked by the press, and experiencing a sharp decline in mental health. This time around, a source told Us:

“Meghan does yoga every day, sometimes twice a day, it’s what keeps her healthy both physically and mentally during the pregnancy. This pregnancy has been a little easier than the last in terms of less morning sickness.”

We’re glad to hear Meg’s doing well, and we’re so excited for the Sussexes’ growing family — though clearly not as excited as Harry is!

